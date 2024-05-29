Aircraft Sensors Market is Project to Fly Higher to Reach USD 9,311.8 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft sensors market is estimated to attain a staggering valuation of US$ 9,311.8 million by 2032 from US$ 4,539.6 million in 2023 at a robust CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

In 2023, the aircraft industry experienced significant growth, marked by increased production and sales across various segments. The overall value of preliminary aircraft deliveries reached $28.3 billion, a 3.3% rise from 2022. This growth was driven by an 11.8% increase in piston airplane deliveries, totaling 1,682 units, and a 9.6% rise in turboprop airplane deliveries, amounting to 638 units. Business jet deliveries also saw an uptick, reaching 730 units, up from 712 the previous year. Major manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus contributed significantly to this growth. Boeing delivered 528 commercial aircraft globally, a 10% increase from 2022, while Airbus delivered 64 commercial jets in July 2023 alone, compared to 46 in the same month the previous year. The business jet market, which was valued at more than $34.1 billion in 2022, was forecasted to increase by $500 million by the end of 2023.

The general aviation market saw increases in shipments across all aircraft segments, with GAMA reporting a total of 2,818 aircraft shipments in 2022. This included 1,524 piston airplanes and 582 turboprop airplanes. The private jet aircraft industry, estimated at $27.54 billion in 2019, is expected to reach $36.94 billion by 2028, reflecting robust growth in the sector. There are an estimated 21,979 business aircraft jets worldwide, highlighting the expanding global fleet. This surge in aircraft production and sales directly impacts the aircraft sensors market. Sensors play a critical role in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and performance of aircraft. With the increasing number of aircraft, the demand for advanced sensors is on the rise. These sensors are essential for monitoring various parameters such as temperature, pressure, and vibration, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

Leading aerospace companies like Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin have seen significant revenue figures, further driving the demand for high-quality sensors. Boeing's research and development expenditure, which reached $2.5 billion in 2019, continues to grow, indicating ongoing advancements in sensor technology.

Key Findings in the Global Aircraft Sensors Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 9,311.8 Million CAGR 8.31% Largest Region (2023) North America (37.6%) By Platform Fixed Wing Aircraft (62.4%) By Sensor Temperature Sensors (23.4%) By Application Flight Controls and Actuation (23.4%) By User Commercial (69.7%) By Connectivity Wired (74.2%) By End Use OEM (79.0%) Top Trends Integration of next-generation sensors for enhanced operational efficiency and safety

Increasing adoption of predictive maintenance practices utilizing sensor data analytics

Growing demand for advanced sensors in the rapidly expanding UAV market Top Drivers Rising air passenger traffic and expanding aircraft fleets worldwide

Significant investments in R&D for the development of cutting-edge sensor technologies

Stringent safety regulations and the need for improved performance in modern aviation Top Challenges Ensuring reliable and robust sensor performance in harsh aviation environments

Addressing the complex integration of diverse sensor systems in aircraft platforms

Keeping pace with rapid technological advancements while maintaining cost-effectiveness

Fixed Wing Aircraft Remains at Top in Aircraft Sensors Market, Contribute Over US$ 2,830.94 Million

The dominance of fixed-wing aircraft in the aviation market directly impacts the aircraft sensors market. As the number of fixed-wing aircraft increases, so does the demand for advanced sensor technologies essential for navigation, safety, and operational efficiency. The rise in production and deliveries of fixed-wing aircraft translates to increased investments in sensors, enhancing capabilities such as real-time data monitoring, predictive maintenance, and autonomous flight operations. Consequently, the growth of the fixed-wing aircraft sector not only drives advancements in aircraft manufacturing but also spurs innovation and expansion in the aircraft sensors market, ensuring safer and more efficient skies.

Production and Sales of Fixed Wing Aircraft

In 2023, the fixed-wing aircraft industry demonstrated robust growth, with over 4,000 business and general aviation aircraft delivered, a notable increase from 2,799 in the previous year. Of these, piston aircraft accounted for 1,682 units, turboprops 638, and business jets 730, contributing to a total delivery value of $23.4 billion, up by 2.2% from 2022. North America led in deliveries, with Europe, Latin America, and Asia following. Commercial giants Boeing and Airbus continued their dominance, with Boeing logging 1,843 orders and 1,099 deliveries, and the Airbus A320 series reaching 17,921 orders with 11,182 deliveries. The Cessna 172 and Dassault Falcon maintained their popularity, with over 45,000 and 2,600 units delivered, respectively.

Military fixed-wing assets remained substantial segment for the global aircraft sensors market, with the 2023 World Air Forces directory listing over 53,200 in-service aircraft. The UK's Royal Air Force, for example, operates 564 fixed-wing aircraft, including 137 Eurofighter Typhoons. The military aircraft market is expected to grow, with North America holding a 40% share. Looking ahead, Airbus forecasts a 3.6% annual increase in passenger traffic over the next two decades, predicting a demand for 40,850 new aircraft. The freighter market is also set to expand, with an anticipated need for 2,510 aircraft, including 920 new builds.

Regionally, the USA, China, and Europe are poised for significant growth by 2028, reflecting a global demand surge in aviation. Industry leaders maintain a strong market presence, with the Boeing 737 surpassing 16,000 orders and Gulfstream and Bonanza showing enduring popularity with over 2,000 and 17,000 units produced, respectively.

Advanced Temperature Sensors are Imperative in Aircraft for Navigating the Skies Safely, Contribute Revenue of More than US$ 1,062 million

Temperature sensors are indispensable in aircraft for ensuring safety, performance, and comfort. As a result, their demand remains higher in the global aircraft sensors market. They monitor critical systems such as engines, hydraulic systems, and environmental controls to maintain safe temperature ranges, preventing potential system failures and safety hazards. For instance, engine monitoring is essential to prevent overheating and optimize performance, while hydraulic systems rely on temperature sensors to maintain fluid integrity. Cabin sensors regulate HVAC systems to ensure passenger comfort, highlighting their multifaceted applications.

The demand for temperature sensors in aircraft sensors market outstrips that for other sensors due to their wide range of uses, critical importance for safety, and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. These sensors are crucial in preventing overheating in brake systems during landing and taxiing, as well as in maintaining safe cargo temperatures in cargo aircraft. Modern sensors are designed to withstand harsh operating conditions, enhancing their reliability for aerospace applications. Technological advancements have led to the development of lightweight, compact, and highly accurate sensors, which are increasingly integrated with other aircraft systems to enhance overall performance and safety. For example, wireless temperature sensors provide real-time data, which is vital for efficient system monitoring and control. The market for aircraft temperature sensors is projected to grow significantly, driven by increasing air travel and the demand for more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Temperature sensors also play a key role in protecting critical components from damage due to overheating, thus extending their lifespan and reducing maintenance costs. Their ability to ensure operational efficiency translates into substantial cost savings, particularly in terms of fuel consumption. Continuous innovation in sensor technology further drives their adoption in the aerospace industry, making them essential for modern aircraft design and operation.

North America is Leader in Aircraft Sensors Market Thanks to Largest Aircraft Fleet Size, High Demand for UAVs and Strong Presence of Manufacturers

The aircraft industry in North America, encompassing both UAVs and traditional aircraft, is witnessing remarkable growth, directly influencing the demand for advanced aircraft sensors. Significant investments are being made with the global research and development budget for drones reaching nearly $4 billion by 2023. Amazon's projected fleet of approximately 450,000 drones under "Amazon Prime Air" highlights the increasing commercial use of UAVs. Military UAVs, representing 70% of all drone crashes worldwide, underscore the critical need for reliable sensors to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

The industrial drone fleet in the US, estimated to be worth $40 billion by 2050 with over 1 million units, further drives the demand for advanced sensors. UAVs are now integral to industries such as insurance, agriculture, and journalism. FAA regulations provide coherent and consistent standards for the legal and safe operation of UAVs in commercial spaces, promoting wider adoption in the aircraft sensors market. Innovative nano drones like the Black Hornet, capable of flying for over 30 minutes with a range of more than 2 kilometers, exemplify the technological advancements in the UAV sector. The overall UAV market is expected to grow significantly due to increased start-ups and fundraising from governments and investors. Military UAVs, used for diverse purposes such as survey, mapping, transport, combat, and monitoring, further emphasize the need for sophisticated sensors.

In the traditional aircraft, the value of preliminary aircraft deliveries in 2023 was $28.3 billion, a 3.3% increase from 2022. Piston airplane deliveries rose by 11.8%, with 1,682 units delivered, while turboprop airplane deliveries saw a 9.6% increase with 638 units. Business jet deliveries also increased to 730 units, up from 712 units in 2022. Boeing contributed significantly, with delivering 528 commercial aircraft worldwide.

The total worldwide fleet size currently counts 28,674 aircraft, with 23,513 active and 5,161 grounded. North America aircraft sensors market boasts one of the highest percentages of active aircraft, with 87% of its fleet operational. The commercial UAV production for mini-UAVs is currently valued at $58.4 million. The UAV manufacturing industry in the US is expected to grow significantly from 2024 to 2029. The military UAV market includes segments like Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) and High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) UAVs, with applications in surveillance, assessment, logistics, and photography.

Global Aircraft Sensors Market Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

TE Connectivity

Curtiss-Wright

Safran SA

Hydra-Electric Company

Thales

Collins Aerospace

Auxitrol Weston

HITEC Sensor Developments

AMETEK.Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Meggitt

Baker Hughes Company

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

WOODWARD INC

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Platform

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Rotary Blade Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

By Sensor Type

Temperature

Pressure

Force

Speed

Torque

Accelerometer

Flow

Position

Proximity

GPS

Gyroscope

Radar

Smoke Detection

Attack Angle

Level

Vibration

Altitude

Others

By Application

Engine, Turbine, APU

Flight Controls and Actuation

Landing Gear and Breaks

Environmental Control System

Doors & Slides

Cabin, Galley, & Cargo

Cockpit Controls

Others

By Connectivity

Wireless

Wired

By End Use

OEM

Aftermarket

By User

Commercial

Defense

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

