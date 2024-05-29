Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania issued a permission for Julius Ivaška to act as a member of the Board of Urbo Bankas UAB

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - “the Bank”), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.



In view of the request of Bank to issue a permission for Julius Ivaška to act as the manager of Urbo Bankas UAB and pursuant to Article 34 of the Law on Banks of the Republic of Lithuania, regulations of the assessment of managers of financial market participants supervised by the Bank of Lithuania and their persons carrying out the main functions, Julius Ivaška was given a permission to act as a member of the Board of Urbo Bankas UAB by a decision of the Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania.

For more information please contact: Head of Business Division Julius Ivaška , ph.: +370 601 04 453, e-mail: media@urbo.lt



