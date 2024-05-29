Konica Minolta’s Laura Blackmer Named to CRN’s 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

Ramsey, NJ, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales to its 2024 Power 100 list, a subset of influential executive leaders chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.

The Power 100 list honors some of the most powerful women of the channel, chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise and channel advocacy. This select group of distinguished female leaders from channel-focused IT vendors has shown incredible dedication and leadership — going above and beyond with unwavering channel commitment — inspiring their peers and driving the success of partners, customers and the entire IT channel.

Blackmer joined Konica Minolta’s executive leadership team in December 2017 as Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, and was promoted to President, Dealer Sales in 2022. She is responsible for the sales and management of the company’s extensive dealer network that represents and sells its award-winning products and managed IT Services. Her notable experience includes various roles in both sales and executive leadership within the technology industry. This honor represents Blackmer’s sixth time on CRN’s Women of the Channel list. She is also a four-time honoree of CRN’s Channel Chiefs list and has been named a Top 100 Influencer in Managed Print twice by Tigerpaw Software.

“Thank you to CRN for this recognition and continuing to support female leaders in this industry,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “I am fortunate to do a job I love, working alongside some amazing people in the channel. We have built our relationships on mutual trust and loyalty, facing challenges together, and that makes it all the more fulfilling to be part of their success.”

“We are so pleased to see Laura recognized once again for her strong leadership and industry expertise that contributes to the success of our dealer partners,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Laura is an influential force both internally in the way she leads her sales teams and among our dealer community, who she guides and supports by creating opportunities for them to excel and grow their businesses. Congratulations to Laura and all the 2024 Women of the Channel honorees.”

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

CRN’s 2024 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists are featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

