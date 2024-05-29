Horsepower Site Services Honored with 2023 Safety Award from Carolinas Associated General Contractors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horsepower Site Services is proud to announce that it has been honored with a 2023 Safety Award from the Carolinas Associated General Contractors (CAGC). This prestigious recognition underscores Horsepower Site Services' unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards in the construction industry.

The CAGC Safety Awards program evaluates member firms based on their safety performance, comparing them to other entries within CAGC and nationally. Each participating firm receives a detailed scorecard reflecting its standing, highlighting areas of excellence and opportunities for improvement. The data for this assessment is derived from the company's OSHA 300 log, providing a comprehensive view of their safety record from the previous year.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Carolinas AGC," said Walter Barbee, General Manager of Horsepower Site Services. "Safety is essential to our operations and has been highlighted in our top six critical success factors to success. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who prioritize safety daily to ensure a secure work environment for everyone involved. A special thanks to our Vice President of Safety, Nick Turner, and Safety Manager, Erika Hemric, who ensure our entire team and the public are safe daily on our job sites."

The award certificate, recognizing Horsepower Site Services' outstanding safety achievements for 2023, will be officially presented at the 2024 CAGC Summit and Expo. This annual event, scheduled for August in Myrtle Beach, S.C., brings together industry leaders and professionals to celebrate excellence and discuss advancements in the construction sector.

Participation in the CAGC Safety Awards program is a significant milestone for member firms, as it not only reinforces the importance of safety but also showcases a firm's unwavering commitment to protecting its workforce and clients.

Horsepower Site Services is proud to be among this year’s esteemed CAGC safety award winners and extends its gratitude to the Carolinas AGC for recognizing its ongoing mission to uphold the highest safety standards in the industry.

Founded in 2009, Horsepower Site Services is a privately owned, site development contractor headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Providing a broad spectrum of private, commercial, and municipal earthwork and utility services throughout the Carolinas with a strong focus on safety, quality, and customer satisfaction, Horsepower Site Services delivers exceptional results on every project. For detailed information, visit https://www.horsepowerss.com.