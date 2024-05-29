OCAD University announces 2024 honorary degree recipients

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 14, OCAD University graduates will hear from five remarkable individuals who have distinguished themselves across several fields – from the arts to architecture to philanthropy.



Among this year’s honorary doctorate recipients are award-winning architect Siamak Hariri who delivers transformational and inclusive designs, and mixed-media artist Michael Massie, CM, RCA, whose distinguished art and design-based career reflects his mixed Inuit, Métis and Scottish heritage.

“We are excited to honour these inspiring individuals who have left indelible marks in their respective fields, making positive change possible,” says OCAD U’s President and Vice-Chancellor Ana Serrano. “They all share the same exceptional passion and commitment to driving meaningful, long-lasting impact that we encourage at OCAD U.”

The honorands will address graduands during the University’s spring Convocation Ceremonies at Roy Thomson Hall. More than 1,000 are graduating this year.

Meet the 2024 honorary doctorate recipients:

Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller are internationally renowned for their ground-breaking collaborative media works, audio walks and installations. They represented Canada at the 49th Venice Biennale in 2001 and were recognized with the La Biennale di Venezia International Prize and the Benesse Prize for their installation, “The Paradise Institute.” No other Canadian artist has received this honour. In 2023, they opened a large museum space, the Cardiff Miller Art Warehouse in Enderby, British Columbia, to showcase several of their large immersive installations.



