ODW Logistics Prepares to Open Additional 930,000 Square Feet of Distribution and Fulfillment Space at Columbus, OH 3PL Campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a rapidly expanding national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions, announced a new 930,000 square foot facility in Columbus, OH. Located at 6920 Schieser Farms Rd E, Lockbourne, OH 43137, this cutting-edge distribution center is set to open its doors in mid-June 2024, with both new and existing clients already lined up to utilize its services. Strategically positioned just five minutes away from Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK), the primary port for all goods flowing into Columbus, Ohio, this food-grade facility will be pivotal in bolstering ODW Logistics’ retail consolidation services in central, Ohio.



This marks the second building on ODW Logistics’ new Central Ohio Distribution Campus, resulting in ODW having 5 million square feet of warehouse space in central Ohio. Nationally, ODW has 32 facilities and 9 million square feet of space.

“The warehouse environment that ODW is creating is meant to provide a higher level of service to clients that are looking for a leading 3PL provider,” said John R. Ness, CEO of ODW Logistics. “This campus represents growth, and this is the second building in the newly designed and developed Midwest regional campus, of which we recently rolled out our 540,000 square foot building that is already fully operational.”

This latest distribution complex will eventually comprise four DCs, forming a centralized hub of modern warehouses to oversee various clients and their omnichannel fulfillment needs. This is the second facility on the campus and is outfitted to provide freight consolidation services, onsite management, quality assurance, offices for continuous improvement, human resources, and onsite IT support for its clientele.

“These buildings are class A facilities that can support multiclient tenants to help them grow and scale their business,” said Jeff Clark, EVP of ODW Logistics. “We provide our clients with distribution and fulfillment, omnichannel, value-added services, and retail consolidation resources, and this new facility will further solidify those efforts.”

ODW Logistics is a 3PL provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain. https://www.odwlogistics.com

