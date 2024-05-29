Aluminium Cans Market Size to Worth USD 86.40 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminium cans market size is estimated to grow from USD 56.66 billion in 2023 to USD 82.13 billion by 2031, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Report Highlights: Important Revelations

North American market for aluminium cans is experiencing significant growth.

Increasing demand for aluminium beverage cans is transforming the packaging landscape in Europe.

Standard aluminium cans are gaining traction within the beverage industry.

Aluminium cans are finding expanded use in packaging for food and beverages.

Growth of the aluminium can industry is being propelled by retail distribution channels.



Aluminium cans for beverage are even more preferable because of their light, yet sturdy structure, which will considerably help to lower the bills for shipping and to improve product preservation. They provide 70% cost benefits over conventional glass bottles and are aligned with major stringent environmental standards. The market growth of North America is a slightly increasing trend which users want different beverages. The European zone also decides to manufacture more aluminium cans as a result of green tendency. Distributing channels are the essential functions in the aluminium cans industry, which is led by the renowned companies that do their best to maintain their competitive advantage through innovation and sustainability.

Market Introduction

Aluminium beverage cans have become the cornerstone of the packaging industry, particularly in the beverage sector. Their prevalence can be attributed to a myriad of advantages over other packaging options. Aluminium cans are incredibly lightweight, making them easy to transport and handle. This characteristic not only reduces shipping costs but also enhances convenience for consumers. Their strength and durability ensure that beverages remain intact throughout the supply chain, minimizing the risk of damage or spoilage.

A significant advantage of aluminium cans lies in their superior barrier properties. They effectively shield the contents from light and oxygen, thus preserving freshness and quality. Unlike some packaging materials, aluminium cans require no additional coatings to maintain product integrity. Their resistance to rust offers a distinct advantage over steel cans, contributing to a longer shelf life and better overall product presentation.

Economically speaking, aluminium cans offer cost advantages compared to glass bottles. Their production is more efficient, and they are less expensive to manufacture and transport. This affordability extends to consumers, making aluminium cans an attractive choice for both producers and buyers.

The popularity of aluminium cans has surged, particularly in the beverage industry. Attributes such as sustainability and portability have positioned aluminium as a preferred packaging material. Additionally, its compatibility with emerging beverage trends has further fuelled its growth. Notably, the global consumption of beer and soda alone accounts for a staggering 180 billion aluminium cans annually, equivalent to 6,700 cans per second. This immense demand underscores the indispensability of aluminium cans in the modern beverage market, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping industry dynamics. These drives the aluminium cans market growth.

For Instance,

In January 2024, NOMOQ, the pioneer and leading provider of digitally printed cans in Europe, announces the launch of blank aluminium beverage cans on NOMOQ.com, expanding its product offering beyond the core business of digitally printed cans.



Aluminium Cans Market Trends

The practice of sustainability is a basic principle in the production of aluminium cans. If we are to continue using this product for packaging, then the manufacture of the cans should be based on eco-friendly solutions.

Single servings in Aluminium beverage cans are increasingly in demand on the beverage cans market thanks to the consumers' demand for their convenience, portability, and ‘good on the go moments.

The manufacturers are designing innovative cans in addition to different formats to meet the consumers' growing and dynamic needs as well as preferences.

Aluminium cans which are main product used for the packaging of hard seltzer and ready-to-drink cocktails is growing the demand for these cans as a solution for packaging.

North American Aluminium Can Market on a Growth Trajectory

The Aluminium can market of North America presents a consistent increase, therefore bringing a bright future outlook. It is estimated that the consumption of an Aluminium beverage can will persist at an annual 5% average rise until year 2030. By that year, remarkable 152 billion units of beverage cans will be sold in the region, which is the main indicator that North America remains the main force in the global market of Aluminium cans. Many factors are involved in this ground of expansion. The appearance of new beverage classes, including hard seltzers in the US, canned water in the US and Canada, and increased demand for canned beer, not only creates a higher demand but also it is a driving force behind the production of Aluminium beverage cans. The most common trend is the demand of users of metal cans instead of other types of containers.

Aluminium is considered as sustainable material because of its ability for highly recyclability and lightweight features. Consumers today tend to be environmentally conscious, making them link Aluminium beverage cans with the premium drinks. Consequently, this perception feeds the general public's need for Aluminium beverage cans in the region.

While there is high demand for aluminium cans, the local aluminium producers including the rolling mills and billet re-melters have faced a tough time. They've been hit with a significant decrease in sales that has forced them to close regularly or operate at half-capacity or less at times, 30%-40%. This redesign is to adjust production to match market fluctuations in demand in order to assure operational effectiveness regardless of the changing market circumstances.

The aluminium can market of North America will advance further fuelled by the advancement in consumer preferences, ec-owise approach, and growth in beverage sector. Agility is a must for the players within the industry as they should be ready to deal not only with challenges, but also be proactive in spotting future opportunities.

For Instance,

In February 2023, Metal packaging manufacturer Ardagh Metal Packaging released a statement about the buyout of a majority stake in digital can printers NOMOQ.



Rising Demand for Aluminium Beverage Cans Reshaping European Packaging Market

The European market for the aluminium beverage cans has demonstrated an increase in the demand which can be mostly attributed to the consumption of soft drinks, acquired waters, beers, and seltzers. This growth will probably hold out over the next decade, and will be accompanied by a significant move across the EU from tinplate to aluminium cans.

The global consumption of Aluminium in package applications was 95.7 million tonnes in 2022 which is speculated to attain the figure of 97.1 million tonnes by 2023 with a growth rate of 3.3%. This surge in demand for Aluminium largely happens for cans, packaging foil, and pharmaceutical packaging. The majority of canned beverage companies, including the Ball Corp and Crown, will mainly move their lines from tinplate to aluminium cans in the form of beverage packaging in the coming years in France and Spain. With this strategic approach being in line with the demand for aluminium cans for the reason of their being lightweight, recyclable, and environment-friendly.

It is estimated that 109 billion cans of aluminium will be produced in Europe alone by 2030. Therefore, the exponential increase in aluminium cans in the region will contribute to the large share of the beverages packaging market. Along with the rise of awareness about environmental protection, the preference of aluminium cans over the conventional tinplate cans as a packaging choice is likely to grow, thus accelerating the shift from traditional types of packaging. The movement towards aluminium cans in Europe signifies a major global move towards more eco-friendly packaging material. As the main players from the sector increasingly intend to this change, the European beverage industry is soon going to see continued increasing usage of aluminium cans, redefining the packaging environment for years.

For Instance,

In January 2024, NOMOQ - the frontrunner and number one supplier of digitally printed cans in Europe - just confirmed the launch of bare (undecorated) AL cans on NOMOQ.com, a supply that exceeds their normal business: printable cans.



Aluminium Cans Market, DRO

Demand:

Aluminium cans are light-weight and handy, thus they are perfect for carrying with its possessor and taking out to consume without a prior appointment. The customer’s choice of Aluminium cans depends on their convenience of use in any kind of circumstances, like parties, fairs, picnics and other outside entertainment.



Restraint:

The prices of aluminium have been fluctuating, the interruption of supply chains, and geopolitical issues affect the cost of the raw materials and the dynamics of the Aluminium cans pricing.



Opportunity:

Aluminium cans innovation is found in can design, materials and manufacturing that creates product distinction in the aluminium cans market. The options available for brand owners include ordinary light weighting and leaner designs coupled with engaging features like resealable lids, exciting textures, and interactive labels that can help to innovate the products and create a strong consumer engagement.



Growing Popularity of Standard Aluminium Cans in the Beverage Industry

A standard and increasingly popular beverage cans made of two Aluminium pieces joined at seam as far as the beverage industry packaging choice goes. Its design guarantees a secure enclosure, keeping the freshness and quality of the commodities still intact at the same time rendering services conveniently accessible for the consumers. These cans are almost as omnipresent in the drinks industry as carbonated drinks, juices, and energy drinks, providing a cost-efficient alternative that is sturdy and portable.

The standard Aluminium can have been evidenced to develop at a fairly high pace. These wins can be attributed to a number of different factors. developers and consumers are attracted to the comfort and familiarity of the standard; thus, it is more likely to be their preferential choice. In parallel with the rising consumption of drink per capita and the enlarging beverage market, the Aluminium can demand also grow. In addition to that first generation of cans had within their manufacturing technology the enhancement of the printing technique and the improvement of the material strength that helped the cans to increase their appeal and versatility.

This approach runs with consumer preferences for time-saving functionality and reliability despite the fact that traditional tin cans are used. In the end, the standard Aluminium beverage can is going to be a key part of the industry as it is well situated in terms of growth and development that will be aimed at serving the needs of the consumers and the trends in the market. People in the beverage industry are very cognizant of choice. It is the brand so for years until its real offering.

For Instance,

In July 2023, Orora Beverage launched Helio which is set to change the game for customers and consumers when it comes to customising beverage can design and decoration, and faster speed to market for new products and promotions.



Expanding Applications of Aluminium Cans in Food and Beverage Packaging

The can beverages serve as the primary application for aluminium packaging which is the symbol of the sustainable style by consumers and manufacturers. These cans are not only dedicated to environmental friendliness but also ensure the beverages are kept well, which has a 100% recyclable rate. The adaption of BPA-free Aluminium bottles has also driven forces as a chemical free packaging option.

As aluminium cans for a variety of beverages become more popular in both developed and developing economies, their growth is cosine-shaped.

The major reasons backing these positive figures are excellent performance in the majority of Red Bull’s markets worldwide, contributed highly to this, as well as the close attention to cost management and brand investment. Downgauging is an inherent risk to the packaging business sector. However, with its wide application, aluminium cans are extensively used as food containers for vegetables, soups, fruits, pet food, and meats, which reflect their infinite possibilities and significance to packaging industry. Promoting consumers to try to choose a good packaging option of food which will bring about remarkable effects on health. They assist to the progress of the market of aluminium cans.

For Instance,

In January 2024, Smartwater is set to deploy Aluminium Cans, an exquisitely designed packaging. This second-to-all brand has been giving life-altering examples of its visionary products since its globally advertised world-class-introduced revolutionary launch about three decades ago.



Retail Distribution Channels Driving Growth in the Aluminium Can Industry

Retail distribution channels assume a vital part when it comes to the industry development of aluminium cans by making sure the wide availability of these products all around the consumers. Aluminium cans can be distributed through retail channels such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and internet platforms to reach diverse and far-larged consumer groups. Usually, retailers’ deal with large networks and adroit partnerships with beverage companies to promote aluminium cans which implies the multiplying of their sales volume and market penetration.

Company Market Capitalization Sales Hindalco Inds. 138125.16 52808 Natl. Aluminium 33683.83 3346.9 Arfin India 846.27 115.44 Maan Aluminium 820.2 212.97 MMP Industries 771.34 140.87

From one aspect, the aluminium companies are a key for the market growth while implementing some activities. These factories will be dedicated to research and development, and they will work to improve the quality, sustainability, and affordability of aluminium cans. As a result, these cans will become more favorable for both manufacturers and consumers. Furthermore, Aluminium manufacturers link with beverage companies on developing new packaging ideas to fulfill evolving client’s desires and market trends.

Aluminium producers running marketing activities and promotions aims at highlighting the aluminium cans benefits, which include its recyclability, durability, and environmental friendliness. These companies try to inform consumer and retailers about the uses of aluminium packaging, which helps to increase the demand of aluminium cans market and thereby stimulate its growth. This is, particularly, the symbiotic bond between the aluminium companies and the distribution channels that helps to lead to further expansion of the aluminium cans market.

For Instance,

In June 2023, The London-based UK drinks company Marlish Waters has introduced a new 150 ml can for their tonics and mixers which are intended for their beverage range.



Key Players and Competitive Dynamics in the Aluminium Cans Market

The competitive landscape of the aluminium cans market is dominated by established industry giants such as Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Amcor, Ardagh Group S.A., Hindustan Aluminium Company (HINDALCO), Novelis, Silgan Containers LLC, TricorBraun, Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd., Suntory, Nampak Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., CPMC Holdings Inc., Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, and CAN-PACK S.A. These giants compete with upstart direct-to-consumer firms that use digital platforms to gain market share. Key competitive characteristics include product innovation, sustainable practices, and the ability to respond to changing consumer tastes.

BALL aims at advancement and keeps innovation on the whole for moving ahead, with constant creation of new designs and the technologies to meet all these new consumer demands. They play a pivotal role in the process, too, by emphasizing the sustainable production of aluminium cans areas like light-weighting and recycling systems.

For Instance,

In June 2022, Ball Corporation has come up with the most sustainable Aluminium aerosol can that has a carbon footprint which is half of that produced by a previously used aerosol can. This is a means to promote Ball's aspiration to meet the 2030 science-based targets and net-zero emissions by 2050 (or least two years prior to the deadline).



The main emphasis is on product individuality and service orientation to outperform the competitors. They spend big on research and development to make these new edgy packages and keep up the friendship with beverage producers. By the same token, Crown concentrates on operational outputs and cost management to achieve the utmost profitability.

For Instance,

In October 2023, Crown Holdings Inc., will conduct its Helvetia Packaging AG acquisition which is a manufacturer of the beverage can and end located in Saarlouis, Germany.



Amcor offers customized packaging solutions to their clients, bringing better service. They employ their worldwide network of operations and amplify their proficiency in aluminium packaging to deliver the wide array of options such as cans, pouches, and bottles. Amcor places great emphasis on environmentally friendly products and operations, reducing possible adverse effects on the environment.

For Instance,

In May 2023, the multinational packaging company Amcor has declared signing of a definitive agreement with the Moda Systems limited liability company in New Zealand.



Ardagh emphasizes Vertical Integration, mastering different stages of the production process and improving quality and efficiency. They like client participation as they partner closely with other beverage companies to roll the sleeves up and create bespoke packaging solution. Ardagh consequently takes a step forward to upgrade its technology and capacity expansion as a response to the growing use of aluminium cans.

For Instance,

In January 2023, Ardagh Metal Packaging North America effectively doubled its existing range of beverage brand contingent by introducing a new 19.2 oz.(568ml), which is also a beverage can.



Aluminium Cans Market Top Companies

Aluminium cans leading market players are Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Amcor, Ardagh Group S.A., Hindustan Aluminium Company (HINDALCO), Novelis, Silgan Containers LLC, TricorBraun, Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd., Suntory, Nampak Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., CPMC Holdings Inc., Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, and CAN-PACK S.A.

Market Segments

By Packaging Type

Standard

Sleek

Slim



By End User

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Paint & Lubricants

Industrial

Chemical

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Ecommerce

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

