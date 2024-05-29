STOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger – DCPH, DPSI, AIRC, DRQ

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), relating to its proposed merger with ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, ONO will acquire all outstanding shares of Deciphera common stock for $25.60 per share in cash through a tender offer. Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/deciphera-pharmaceuticals-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DPSI), relating to its proposed merger with Barcoding Holdings, LLC, a portfolio company of Graham Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, DecisionPoint stockholders will receive $10.22 per share in cash. Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/decisionpoint-systems-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC), relating to its proposed merger with Blackstone Real Estate Partners X. Under the terms of the agreement, Blackstone will acquire all outstanding common shares of AIR Communities for $39.12 per share in an all-cash transaction. Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/apartment-income-reit-corp-2/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), relating to its proposed merger with Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc.. Under the terms of the agreement, Dril-Quip stockholders will own approximately 52% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/dril-quip-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



