InTown Suites Launches Partnership with Grubhub

Atlanta, GA, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InTown Suites, one of America’s largest wholly owned economy extended stay hotel brands, recently launched a partnership with Grubhub Onsite, a full-service technology solution for college campuses and hotels, to bring mobile ordering and delivery to InTown and Uptown Suites locations nationwide.

Guests at InTown and Uptown Suites locations can order meals and convenience items from the Grubhub app via geolocation and QR codes around each property, directing them to Grubhub’s Marketplace of 375,000 merchants, including convenience and grocery. The hotel location and courier drop-off instructions automatically populate at checkout for maximum ease of use. Guests who affiliate with their hotel will receive one free month of Grubhub+, Grubhub’s loyalty program that provides customers unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.

InTown Suites is the first extended stay hospitality brand partner for Grubhub. Suites are fully furnished and come with an in-room kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, a two-burner stovetop and a microwave to store and reheat leftovers.

“With Grubhub available at their fingertips, InTown and Uptown Suites’ guests can enjoy new local restaurants and have easy access to grocery and convenience items, “said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of Onsite Hospitality at Grubhub. “This partnership gives guests more mealtime options during extended stays, making for a comfortable guest experience.”

“We are excited to launch Grubhub at all 196 InTown and Uptown Suites extended stay properties,” said Virginia Swords, vice president of marketing at InTown and Uptown Suites. “Guests are able to redeem a signup offer to save on meal, grocery and convenience items delivered right to their hotel using the Grubhub app. The extra savings combined with the added convenience of online ordering will serve as an additional perk for our extended stay guests.”

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features 375,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About InTown Suites & Uptown Suites:

With 188 locations in 22 states, InTown Suites is one of America's largest wholly owned economy extended stay brands. InTown Suites has been providing outstanding value to guests for decades, always delivering an exceptional experience. Uptown Suites is the newest way to extended stay with eight properties across the country. All suites are designed for extended weekly, monthly, or even longer stays and include in-room kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, two-burner stovetop, and microwave. Additional information can be found at intownsuites.com and uptownsuites.com. Both brands are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management.