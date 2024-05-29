Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group Announce Second Annual America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ Ranking

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group , today announced the release of its America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2024 Ranking. Today’s release marks Newsweek’s second America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ list, which includes over 400 companies across 65 industries.

Newsweek aims to highlight companies making significant efforts to ensure all employees feel valued and respected while also informing job seekers of company initiatives. America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2024 recognizes the greatest workplaces in the United States by their performance on a range of relevant metrics from the perspective of LGBTQ+ employees, including an assessment of publicly accessible data, discussions/interviews with H.R. professionals, and large-scale confidential online surveys conducted among LGBTQ+ employees working for U.S. companies that employ more than 500 employees in 2023.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2024 ranking for America’s Greatest Workplaces for the LGBTQ+ community. This honor highlights those exemplary organizations that are not only setting the standard but are also dedicated to creating environments where diversity is not just welcomed but celebrated. Each company recognized today has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive culture that supports and empowers every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “We believe that inclusivity drives innovation, and these workplaces are leading the way forward for a more equitable future.”

The top companies on the list by industry, include:

Advertising & Marketing - DEPT

Aerospace & Defense - Honeywell

Apparel Retail - Hot Topic

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Nike

Auto Parts - Dana

Automotive & Consumer - Mercedes-Benz

Banks - Goldman Sachs

Biotechnology - Lilly

Building Products - C.H.I. Overhead Doors

Building Products Distributors - F.W. Webb

Business Support Service - Alorica

Chemicals & Plastics - Ecolab

Commercial & Industrial Engineering - TDIndustries

Commercial Equipment & Supplies Distributors - Imperial Dade

Commercial Printing - Vanguard

Conglomerates - EY

Consulting - Bain & Company

Consumer Finance - Discover

Consumer Products - Apple

Consumer Products Distributors - Build-A-Bear

Convenience Stores & Gas Stations - Wawa

Drug & Medical Retail - Walgreens Boots Alliance

Educational Services - Johns Hopkins University

Entertainment - Netflix

Food & Beverage - Restaurant Depot

Food & Beverage Producers - General Mills

Food & Beverage Retail - Hannaford

Freight Transportation - UPS

General Retail - Amazon

Health Care Equipment - McKesson

Health Care Products - Good Samaritan Medical Center

Health Care Providers - U.S. Renal Care

Health Care Services - NYU Langone Health

Heavy Duty Vehicles - Federal Signal Corporation

Home & Electronics Retail - Bob's Discount Furniture

Hotels, Resorts, Casinos & Cruise Lines - Marriott

Human Resources & Employment Services - Randstad

Industrial Distributors - M&K Truck Centers

Industrial Machinery - Kadant

Industrial Products - Mac Valves

Industrial Services - SMTC Corporation

Insurance Services - Sedgwick

Investment Banking, Trading & Brokerage - JPMorgan Chase

Investment Management & Financial Advisory - Fidelity

Leisure Facilities - Hershey Entertainment & Resorts

Logistic Services - Noatum Logistics USA

Oil & Gas Drilling, Exploration & Production - Shell

Oil & Gas Refining, Storage & Transportation - Chevron

Passenger Transportation - Academy Bus

Pharmaceuticals - Johnson & Johnson

Professional Services - Deloitte

Publishing - Gannett

Real Estate - Keller Williams Realty

Residential Construction - Champion Homes

Restaurant - Golden Corral Corporation

Security & Alarm Services - Safe Haven Security

Semiconductors & Semiconductors Equipment - Intel

Software & Internet Services - Adobe

Specialized Consumer Services - Enterprise Holdings

Specialty Finance - Florida Blue

Specialty Retail - Warby Parker

Technology Services - IBM

Telecommunication Services - Spectrum

Utilities - Dominion Energy

Vehicle Manufacturers - GM



See the full ranking report here: newsweek.com/agwl-2024

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com