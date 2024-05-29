TVO’s ‘The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka’ returns for a new season, seeking solutions to Ontario’s most pressing issues

Toronto, Ontario, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO’s The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka is back for a third season on May 29. The current affairs series goes beyond the headlines to explore solutions to the most pressing social issues affecting Ontarians.

Through a combination of expert interviews and firsthand accounts, Nam and The Thread team help viewers understand the challenges and opportunities Canadians face in a quickly changing political and social landscape. The new season starts off with episode 1 exploring the housing crisis and featuring heartfelt conversation with individuals sharing their lived experiences and dedicated community members striving to make change. The series then goes on to examine the topics of stress, international students, dementia care, screen addiction and food insecurity.

Nam’s personal story plays a role in why she initially pitched the idea for The Thread. Before moving to London, Ontario, Nam was born in Uganda and lived in a refugee camp in Kenya. Her family came to reside in Canada because of a woman from London, who had never met or even seen a picture of Nam's family, and yet helped them when they needed it most. Since settling in Canada, Nam saw a need to speak directly to people in their communities and tell their untold stories around issues that matter to them. The Thread isn’t just a show, it’s a conversation and TVO focuses on the topics that matter to Ontarians.

“Ontario is home to people who are working day and night to help their neighbours,” said Nam Kiwanuka, Host of The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka. “On The Thread, we want to speak directly to the people being impacted and we also want to focus on the solutions to those problems. We hope that Ontarians can have their voices heard and their stories shared for deeper understanding.”

This season Nam and the team will head out on the road to visit many places across Ontario including Peterborough, Brampton, Cambridge, Milton and Barrie, Guelph and more!

The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka premieres May 29 at 7:30 p.m. on TVO.org, YouTube and the TVO Today Smart TV app or catch it on TVO’s broadcast channel.

