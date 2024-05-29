Appstle Presents Appstle Subscriptions, a Pioneering eCommerce Subscription Solution for E-commerce

Menlo Park, CA, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the current economic climate, the subscription economy is flourishing as businesses pivot towards sustainable and predictable revenue models, which can lead to better CLTV and significantly higher valuation multiples. The shift towards subscription-based models is not merely a trend but a reflection of a transformative change in consumer and business behavior. Customers are increasingly seeking convenience, personalized experiences, and flexibility in their purchasing options. Appstle Subscriptions is positioned at the forefront of this shift, providing merchants with the tools they need to navigate and succeed in the subscription economy.

Appstle Subscriptions enables businesses to optimize their subscription offerings, thereby enhancing customer loyalty and retention. By providing varied and flexible subscription options, merchants can cater to the diverse needs and preferences of their customers, ensuring sustained engagement and fostering long-term customer relationships.

With a user-friendly admin dashboard, merchants gain access to a suite of management features and automations, ensuring complete control over customer subscription experiences. Merchants can effortlessly create upsells, bundles, build-a-box features, and more, all aimed at optimizing the subscription model to suit their unique business needs and enhance customer engagement.

One of the reasons for Appstle’s exponential growth is the 24/7, 365 days access it offers to a team of knowledgeable and highly trained support engineers who are well-versed in e-commerce operations. This ensures that merchants receive expert guidance and support at every stage of their growth journey.

The platform also offers growth-focused analytics, enabling merchants to delve deep into their subscription metrics. This data-driven approach allows for precise forecasting of upcoming orders and in-depth and granular exploration into customer Lifetime Value (LTV) data, facilitating informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Appstle Subscriptions also boasts a myriad of enterprise features such as powerful APIs for custom experiences, quick checkout options, build-a-box functionality, instant bundling experiences, customizable customer portals, and smart automations.

With a consistent rating of 5/5 from over 2,500 reviews, Appstle Subscriptions has already proven to be a game-changer in the eCommerce subscription space. Rakshithaa (Ria) Mahesh, an ex-BCG consultant and co-founder at Appstle, said “our motto is to offer compelling apps at compelling prices. The reason we are growing so much faster than our competitors is because we put customers first, and work really hard to understand exactly what their businesses need”.



Hemant Purswani, ex-Apple Siri Senior Software Engineer, who also co-founded Appstle says, “The driving force behind Appstle is our dedicated motivation is to level the e-commerce playing field"

About Appstle

Based in Menlo Park, California, with additional offices in Canada, Europe, and South Asia, Appstle is dedicated to empowering e-commerce stores through smart, innovative apps designed to drive growth, enhance sales and customer loyalty. With a focus on developing unique and customizable ecommerce solutions, Appstle is committed to helping merchants succeed in an increasingly competitive retail space.

