SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees Set to Host Quarterly Public Meetings on June 5 and 6

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that the next pair of quarterly public meetings for the Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development and the Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will take place on June 5-6.

The Advisory Committee serves as an independent source of advice and policy recommendations to the Administrator of the SBA, the SBA’s Associate Administrator for Veterans Business Development, the Congress, the President, and other U.S. policymakers on issues of interest to small businesses owned and operated by veterans.

Wednesday, June 5

Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development Meeting

Who : Dilawar Syed, Deputy Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Robert Yannuzzi, Assistant Administrator, Office of Veterans Business

Development, U.S. Small Business Administration

IATF members (Departments of Veterans Affairs, Treasury, Defense, and Labor; U.S.

General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina

Military Business Center; American Legion; VET-Force; National Veteran Small

Business Coalition)

When : 1-3 p.m. ET