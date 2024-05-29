Toll Brothers Honored at the Best in Pennsylvania Living Awards

FT. WASHINGTON, Pa., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Company’s Pennsylvania Division was honored with multiple awards at the 2024 Best in Pennsylvania Living Awards, recently held at The Alloy Hotel in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.



Presented by the Home Builder’s Association of Bucks and Montgomery Counties and Home Builder’s Association of Chester and Delaware Counties, the Best in Pennsylvania Living Awards is a best-in-class competition recognizing excellence for home building, design, and associate services. The Toll Brothers Pennsylvania Division was recognized for outstanding communities, landscaping, interior and architectural design, plus best-in-class individual and team performance.

Toll Brothers was selected as the winner in the following categories:

In addition to the community awards, the Toll Brothers teams were honored for their professional achievements, outstanding performance, and leadership in onsite and online sales and Design Studio consultations. Twelve members of the Toll Brothers team were also recognized for achieving gold and platinum level home sales. To see the full list of winners and to learn more about the awards celebration, visit BPLAwards.com.





“The Pennsylvania Division is honored to once again be recognized for excellence among our peers and friends,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania and Delaware. “We are focused on upholding the highest quality in building and customer service standards for every home we build in our luxury communities.”



The Pennsylvania Division of Toll Brothers was also recently recognized at the Nationals, the home building industry’s highly anticipated national awards competition presented by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Toll Brothers’ Pennsylvania Division won the Silver Award for Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home Priced $500,000 to $600,000 for the Knox Elite at Overlook at Town Center, and the flagship Toll Brothers Pennsylvania Design Studio was recognized with the Best Design Center award and the coveted ASID Crystal Award for Best Commercial Design – Retail Space.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities throughout Pennsylvania, visit TollBrothers.com/Pennsylvania.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

