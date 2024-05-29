Slurry Pump Market to Reach $1.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 1.6% CAGR: The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.1 billion slurry pump market will reach USD 1.2 billion by 2033. The market for slurry pumps is anticipated to expand in the upcoming years due to their industrial application and the continued expansion of the industries that employ them. Slurry pumps are hydraulic devices used in many industries to deliver slurry. They might be centrifugal, lobe, or hose pumps. Slurry-type pumps are employed, even though centrifugal pumps are transported using a variety of unique types of pumps. Kinetic energy is partly produced by the centrifugal slurry pump's rotating impeller. The components of a centrifugal slurry pump are the impeller, casing, power, sealing arrangement, and bearing. It is possible to connect these pumps vertically or horizontally.



The majority of horizontal slurry pumps aim for dry installations. Furthermore, a wet slurry pump setup is preferred in positive packages where the slurry level fluctuates. Because a slurry pump's impeller and inner casing are continuously exposed to the slurry, the fabric selection for these parts is crucial for building slurry pumps. Hard metals, such as steel and white iron alloys, are frequently utilised as add-on materials for elastomer linings. Moreover, ceramics are occasionally used as wear-resistant materials for slurry pumps.

Report Attribute Details



Key Insights on Slurry Pump Market



Asia Pacific will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The market share of slurry pumps is anticipated to increase in Asia Pacific. The region is leading the market because of the increased mining activity, infrastructure development, and wastewater treatment projects. Growth is expected to be accelerated by major market participants increasing their spending on R&D projects and expanding their production capacities and product lines. Technology advancements are helping the regional market to grow.



The vertical slurry pump segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.62 billion.



The vertical slurry pump segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.62 billion. These vertically oriented pumps are frequently utilised in sump applications. They are frequently employed when the pump must be immersed in the liquid and are perfect for pumping slurry with high particle content.



The mining & mineral industry segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.27 billion.



The mining and mineral industry segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 0.27 billion. In the mining sectors, slurry pumps are used to convey high-concentration, corrosive/abrasive slurry containing gold, silver, iron ore, diamonds, and platinum. The mining and mineral industries are in significant demand for vertical slurry pumps because they require more robust and heavy-duty applications.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing mining activities



Since slurry pumps transfer a combination of liquids and solids, the mining sector frequently drives their need. The need for slurry pumps will rise in tandem with the expansion of mineral production.



Restraint: Volatility in raw material prices



Price changes for the raw materials—metals and polymers, among others—that are needed to make slurry pumps have the potential to limit the industry's expansion. The unpredictability of these raw material price fluctuations can have a big effect on enterprises' profitability and total cost of production.



Opportunity: Increasing technological advancement and innovation



Innovation and technological developments create a special possibility for income augmentation, which will accelerate the expansion of the slurry pump market. Profitable prospects for the market are anticipated to arise from rising investment in R&D projects and rising benefit awareness. One of the trends in the market for a range of professions is constant development. Advancements in technology have led to the development of several compact slurry pumps, some of which have simple designs.



Some of the major players operating in the slurry pump market are:



● Weir Group

● Grundfos

● KSB

● EBARA Pumps

● Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump

● LEO Group

● Schurco Slurry

● Metso

● ITT Goulds Pumps

● Flowserve

● Tsurumi Pump

● Xylem

● Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump

● Excellence Pump Industry



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type:



● Horizontal Slurry Pump

● Vertical Slurry Pump



By Application:



● Mining & Mineral Industry

● Metallurgical Industry

● Power Generation Industry

● Chemical Industry

● Paper & Pulp Industry

● Construction Industry



About the report:



The global slurry pump market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



