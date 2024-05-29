AGR Alert: Prominent Delaware Firm of Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Avangrid to Iberdrola

WILMINGTON, Del., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Andrews & Springer LLC, is investigating the fairness of the price of $35.75 per share in cash for which Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) (“Avangrid” or the “Company”) has agreed to be sold to Iberdrola, S.A. (“Iberdrola”), which owns and controls over 81% of Avangrid’s stock.

On May 17, 2024, Avangrid and Iberdrola announced that they reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which Iberdrola will acquire Avangrid in a going private merger. As a result of the merger, Avangrid shareholders are only anticipated to receive only $35.75 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Avangrid.

The sale of Avangrid to Iberdrola appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. Iberdrola controls over 81% of the vote and sits on both sides of the merger. The Company claims that shareholders will only receive a 11.4% premium for their shares, however, Avangrid’s stock price closed May 16, one day before the merger announcement, at $37.53, more than 4% higher than the $35.75 deal consideration. The $35.75 deal consideration is also 12% less than the $41.00 per share price target set by Wells Fargo on May 1, 2024. The deal consideration is also less than the $38.00 per share price target set by Zacks research set on May 10, 2024.

