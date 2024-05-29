Dickey’s Barbecue Introduces Exciting, New Catering Options

Dallas, TX, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is bringing some additional flavor to their catering menu with three fan favorites.

On May 23rd, the barbecue brand launched three new menu items to their already popular catering line up inclulding two of their most popular catering options, Dickey's Sliders and the Dickey’s Baker Bar. In addition, the Texas-style barbecue band is adding a delicious and cheesy Mac and Cheese Bar!

Baker Bar: The Baker Bar will start by serving 10 people with the option to add additional bakers. Guests can choose a Baker Bar with or without Dickey’s pit smoked meat. The baker bar includes: 10 Potatoes, 1 pint of Sour Cream, 1 pint of Butter, 1 ½ pint of Shredded Cheese, Diced Green Onion, 1 ½ pints of guest’s choice of BBQ Sauce (original, sweet, spicy), 2 lbs. of guest’s choice protein (if selected).

Mac N Cheese Bar: The Mac N Cheese Bar will also start out by serving 10 people with the option to add additional guests. It will be available to order with or without meat. The Mac n Cheese Bar will include: 1 ½ bag of Mac and Cheese, 1 ½ lbs. of Shredded Cheese, 1 ½ lbs. of Bacon Pits, 1 1/3 lbs. of Baked Beans, 1 Pint of Green Onions, 1 Pint of BBQ Sauce (original, sweet, spicy), ½ pint of Jalapenos, 2 lbs. of meat of the guest’schoice (optional), 10 empty Pint cups for serving.

Dickey’s Sliders: Each Slider Platter will serve 12 people, with the guest being able to choose one meat per platter. Each Slider Platter will come with 24 buns, 3 labs of one meat choice (2 oz per slider), 1 Pint BBQ Sauce (Regular, Spicy, or Sweet), Pickles, and Onion slices.

“At Dickey’s we're always excited to continue innovating and enhancing our guest’s barbecue dining experience,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “These three new catering options have already been a hit during graduation season and Memorial Day, and we can’t wait for more barbecue lovers to try them.”

You can order these exciting new catering options by visiting the Dickey’s website at www.dickeys.com, on the Dickey’s App, in your local Dickey’s store, or by calling their catering experts at 866-BARBECUE.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok; Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok ; and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 500 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment