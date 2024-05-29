Discover the $RYO (RYO Coin) Listing on XT

Singapore, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of RYO (RYO Coin) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (Layer2 & DeFi) and the RYO/USDT trading pair started from 08:00 on 2024-05-31 (UTC).

About RYO

RYO is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 2 billion tokens. The RYO Token is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy, security, and user autonomy. Built on advanced cryptographic techniques, RYO Token offers unparalleled privacy features, ensuring that all transactions are secure and private This focus on privacy makes RYO Token an ideal choice for users who value confidentiality and security in their digital transactions.

The RYO Token employs a robust mix of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to provide top-tier privacy. Ring signatures obscure the identities of both the sender and receiver by mixing multiple possible signers in a single transaction, making it nearly impossible to trace the transaction back to a single user. Stealth addresses ensure that the recipient’s address is not publicly linked to their identity, while confidential transactions keep the transaction amounts private. . These features collectively make RYO Token one of the most secure cryptocurrencies on the market.

The RYO Token is also designed for scalability and efficiency. The blockchain technology underlying RYO Token allows for fast and low-cost transactions, making it a practical option for everyday use. The combination of privacy, security, and efficiency positions RYO Token as a forward-thinking solution in the ever-evolving landscape of digital currencies.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , commented on the project and their mission. "We are thrilled to welcome RYO Token to XT as the RYO Coin project brings forward a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and practical applications, aiming to revolutionize how digital transactions are conducted. Their vision of enhancing user experience and broadening the adoption of cryptocurrency resonates with our goals at XT. We believe this collaboration will bring substantial value to our users and foster further innovation in the industry."

About RYO Coin

The RYO Coin project is dedicated to advancing the frontier of blockchain privacy and security. Since its inception, the project has been committed to developing a cryptocurrency that addresses the growing need for privacy in digital financial transactions. By focusing on user-centric features and continuous innovation, RYO Coin aims to provide a secure and private financial ecosystem.

One of the core principles of the RYO Coin project is its commitment to decentralization. The project is built on the belief that financial privacy should be accessible to everyone, not just a select few. This ethos is reflected in the project’s open-source nature, allowing anyone to contribute to and benefit from its development. The decentralized structure of the RYO Coin project ensures that it remains resilient, transparent, and free from centralized control, thus upholding the principles of blockchain technology.

The RYO Coin project also emphasizes community engagement and education. By fostering a strong and knowledgeable user base, the RYO Coin’s main ethos is usability, simplicity and raising awareness about the importance of privacy in the digital age. Through workshops, online forums, and collaborative initiatives, the RYO Coin project actively involves its community in the development and promotion of its technology. This collaborative approach not only enhances the project’s development but also ensures that it remains aligned with the needs and values of its users. RYO Coin aims to be the first true cryptocurrency for the masses.

Website: ryocoin.com

Twitter: twitter.com/ryodigital

Telegram: t.me/ryo_digital

Discord: discord.com/invite/ryo-global-1135579714430455868



About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN



