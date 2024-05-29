Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Trading Conference on June 5, 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Trading Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.



Robinhood Chief Brokerage Officer Steve Quirk is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM ET. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting investors.robinhood.com . Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is on a mission to democratize finance for all. In the U.S., people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, a registered broker dealer (member SIPC), buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend and earn rewards through debit cards with Robinhood Money, LLC and credit cards with Robinhood Credit, Inc. People can also trade U.S. stocks without commission or FX fees in the UK through Robinhood U.K. Ltd., trade crypto in select jurisdictions in the European Union through Robinhood Europe, UAB, and access easy-to-understand educational content through Robinhood Learn.

Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview ) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ) as means of disclosing information to the public for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

