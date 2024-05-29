Churchill Downs Incorporated Names Sam Ullrich Vice President of Investor Relations

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) (the "Company," "CDI") announced today that Sam Ullrich has been named Vice President of Investor Relations for the Company. In this role, Ullrich will be responsible for all aspects of investor relations and work closely with current and prospective shareholders and analysts. He will report to Marcia Dall, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for CDI.



Ullrich brings 15 years of financial experience with publicly traded companies to the role. Prior to joining CDI, Ullrich was the Director, Commercial and Financial Planning, for Kentucky Fried Chicken Corporation (“KFC”), a YUM! Brands Inc. (“YUM”) subsidiary. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) in the Assurance practice for several years based in Louisville, Kentucky. Ullrich held numerous finance and accounting positions at both KFC and YUM until being promoted to KFC U.S. Interim Chief Financial Officer in October 2022 where he was responsible for a $5 billion brand with approximately 4,000 restaurants across the country. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and Business Administration in Finance. He is also a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Kentucky.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com