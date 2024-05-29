BitAngels Network presents 24 blockchain startups in competition during Consensus Week

Austin, TX, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty four blockchain startups from around the world will converge at the Capital Factory in Austin on Friday May 31, from 1:30 - 7 pm to compete for BitAngels / Tokenize! Best of Show. The pitch competition will be judged by investors Jordan Feintech, Sheldon Weisfeld, Adryenn Ashley, Jeff Diedenhofen, Greg Carson and Anna Shakola.

Presenting companies from BitAngels city chapters include: FairAdsApp, VPI Labs, Archivista, Drip Rewards, Covia ai, Kwaxala and Ithica.

Presenting companies from Transform Ventures include: Open Carbon, Revest, Netvrk, Real Cap and Waterfall Protocol.

Presenting companies from DNA Fund are NSAV, Tidus and RTB.

Presenting companies from Cointelegraph are Imagine Replay, Velvet Capital and Bitlayer.

Presenting companies from Alpha Transform Holdings and Expert Dojo include: RAIR, Trustek, Verijet, MyMarkit, Carita, Patientory and Touchbrick.

BitAngels presentations are free for accredited investors. Two-day conference passes begin at $1,499 for both days, including all meals and parties. For more information,

visit TokenizeConference.com



About BitAngels:

The brainchild of industry leaders Michael Terpin and David Johnston in 2013, BitAngels has grown from being the world’s first angel network for digital currency

startups to the largest, with chapters in 25 cities around the world. BitAngels aims to accelerate blockchain adoption globally by connecting entrepreneurs, investors and the

community.

About Tokenize!



Tokenize! is a global boutique conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3, real world assets and AI sectors. Since 2014 our team has been connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startup and ICO opportunities across the Caribbean, Europe and North America. Tokenize! is an insider experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle and get to know the pioneers in blockchain, leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector.

