Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 29, 2024 (the “Meeting”). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company’s information circular dated April 8, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:
Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|No.
|%
|No.
|%
|Barbara Bellissimo
|21,539,799
|98.90
|239,669
|1.10
|Paul Boniferro
|19,607,205
|90.03
|2,172,263
|9.97
|Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody
|21,494,190
|98.69
|285,278
|1.31
|Nitin Jain
|21,573,533
|99.05
|205,935
|0.95
|Shelly Jamieson
|21,095,332
|97.78
|478,699
|2.22
|Brian Johnston
|21,441,785
|98.45
|337,683
|1.55
|Stephen Sender
|20,060,064
|92.11
|1,719,404
|7.89
Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.
