Velodrome Integrates with Metal L2 ‘The Banking Layer’

Velodrome, the largest native application on the Optimism stack, is integrating with Metal L2, "The Banking Layer." This integration highlights Metal L2’s recent addition to the Optimism Superchain, joining networks like Coinbase’s ‘Base,’ Worldcoin, and Frax.

Velodrome's core team submitted a proposal to the Metal DAO, requesting $MTL incentives to bootstrap deep liquidity pools on Metal L2. The proposal successfully passed, setting the stage for Velodrome to enhance the ecosystem with its proven MetaDEX technology. This move will provide substantial liquidity, essential for ecosystem development on the Metal L2 chain.



Additionally, Metallicus plans to bring its plug-and-play fiat on-ramp, Metal Pay Connect, to the Superchain, allowing any Optimism-based application to seamlessly onboard users with fiat through their own white-label on-ramp while ensuring compliance. Metallicus will also deploy a suite of innovative solutions for the Superchain, including a WebAuthentication (Webauthn) wallet with WebAuth.com, decentralized on-chain identity (DID) with Metal Identity, and a reserve-backed stablecoin index with Metal Dollar (XMD), bringing enhanced connectivity to the Metallicus Digital Banking Network.



Marshall Hayner, CEO of Metallicus, commented, "We're thrilled to welcome Velodrome to Metal L2. This integration aligns perfectly with our vision of building the most customer-centric digital asset banking network. By combining Velodrome's innovative DEX with our robust Layer 2 solutions, we are bridging the gap between DeFi and TradFi, creating a seamless experience for users."



Alex from Velodrome added, "Bringing Velodrome to Metal L2 is a significant step forward for our platform and the broader Superchain ecosystem. We are excited to serve as the central trading and liquidity hub for Metal L2 and to help bring their unique banking capabilities and Metal Pay’s fiat on-ramp to the broader Superchain.”





About Metallicus:

Metallicus is a cutting-edge technology company at the forefront of revolutionizing the financial industry. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Marshall Hayner, Metallicus is committed to breaking down barriers and redefining the possibilities in finance and technology. The company's innovative solutions leverage blockchain and other advanced technologies to provide secure, efficient, and inclusive financial services. Metallicus is dedicated to shaping the future of financial systems by creating opportunities that empower individuals and businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Metallicus is driving the transformation of the financial industry.



