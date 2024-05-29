CCAB Accelerator Program for Indigenous Businesses Open to New Applicants

Toronto, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) today announced the Indigenous Business Defence Sector Accelerator program is opening to new applicants on June 14, 2024.

Now in its second year, the Indigenous Business Defence Sector Accelerator program creates opportunities for Indigenous businesses in Canada to engage with defence suppliers.

Inaugural partner General Dynamics is extending its partnership for another year through its Business Units General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada, General Dynamics Mission Systems – Canada and Ordnance & Tactical Systems–Canada.

The program pairs Indigenous businesses with organizational sponsors who provide opportunities to leverage connections in their global supply chains, learn regulatory requirements, and acquire knowledge and skills to work within the defence industry.

“This year’s launch of the Indigenous Business Defence Sector Accelerator program will benefit many Indigenous businesses,” said CCAB president & CEO Tabatha Bull. “We believe we can improve on the accomplishments of last year taking what we learned from participants to create an even more robust experience. Our thanks to General Dynamics for extending their partnership for another year so we can continue to provide connections between Indigenous business and the defence industry.”

CCAB helps facilitate connections between sponsor organizations and Indigenous business leaders participating in the program to increase awareness of sector-specific opportunities and provides mentorship and coaching for navigating the process of becoming a supplier within Canada’s defence industry.

“We’re pleased to be partnering on this important program for another year,” said Jason Alejandro Monahan, Vice President and General Manager of General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada. “As a member of the CCAB since 2018 we believe these kinds of initiatives can help support Indigenous businesses to enter the defence supply chain, bolster job creation and thereby Indigenous economies, and contribute to economic reconciliation across Canada. The program also has the potential to make significant progress in reaching the 5 percent target for Indigenous procurement mandated by the federal government."

“We are proud to renew our partnership in the Defence Sector Accelerator program,” said Joel Houde, Vice President and General Manager at General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada. “Our first year co-partnering this program reaffirmed our belief that the Indigenous business community has key capabilities which fit the defence and security sector. Together with CCAB, we will continue to leverage our combined strengths to broaden the scope for Indigenous businesses as they embrace defence industry practices and navigate defence procurement opportunities. These efforts are well suited to our shared goals of prosperity, sustainability, and reconciliation.”

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems-Canada is proud again this year to participate in the CCAB Defence Accelerator Program,” said René Blouin, General Manager of Ordnance and Tactical Systems-Canada. “We welcome the opportunity to support Indigenous Businesses in their efforts to navigate the intricacies of the Defence Industry so they can successfully provide their products and/or services to companies in our sector. It is an important program that brings economic and social benefits in the defence industry and beyond.”

About Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business:

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccab.com [ccab.com].

General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a global defence and aerospace company with a worldwide reputation for excellence. In Canada, our operations focus on the production of combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and IT and C4ISR solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and allied forces worldwide. As the inaugural sponsors for the program, General Dynamics’ three business units in Canada Land Systems–Canada, Mission Systems–Canada, and Ordnance and Tactical Systems–Canada are proud to support Indigenous businesses across the country.

