Whitestone REIT to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2024 Investor Conference

HOUSTON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that CEO Dave Holeman will participate in a “Fireside Chat” at Nareit’s 2024 REITweek Investor Conference. Mr. Holeman will be hosted by Citizens JMP Analyst Mitch Germain.



When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 2:00 Eastern

Link to Audio: https://ir.whitestonereit.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx

