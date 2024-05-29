QuoteMedia Powers Berkindale Analytics Market Data Platform

PHOENIX, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, is pleased to introduce Berkindale Analytics, as a new Client and Partner for North American market data and information for their advanced data and analytics platform.

QuoteMedia’s real-time and historical market data feeds provide companies with access to fully consolidated feeds for a total picture of North American market activity which they can use in their advanced analytics platforms for the benefit of their users.

QuoteMedia is delivering a wide range of content, including consolidated enterprise data feeds for United States and Canadian exchanges, through low-latency REST APIs and End-of-Day Data Services. This provides Berkindale Analytics with the data required for their state-of-the-art deep analytics solution.

“Our partnership with QuoteMedia is a continuation of Berkindale's ambition to deliver a cutting-edge data analytics platform that assists customers in modernizing and enhancing their market data strategies,” said Philippe Girard, Founder and CEO of Berkindale Analytics. “The quality and breadth of QuoteMedia’s data offerings, taken together with their unmatched dedication to ensuring we realize our vision, have made QuoteMedia the perfect choice for Berkindale.”

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Berkindale on their leading-edge research and analytics platform,” said Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. “Berkindale takes genuine pride in providing their clients with the very best data solutions, and has earned a well deserved reputation for excellence. We are very proud to be partnering with them in meeting the needs of their diverse client base.”

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, IEX Data Services LLC, U.S. Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, Avantax, Zacks Investment Research, S&P Global Market Intelligence Inc., Business Wire, Cision (PR Newswire, CNW Group), The Goldman Sachs Group, TheStreet.com, Motley Fool, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Aviso Financial Inc., iA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC, Equisolve, Stock-Trak and others. Quotestream®, QMod™ and Quotestream Connect™ are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com .

About Berkindale Analytics

Berkindale Analytics offers a sophisticated B2B cloud-based solution providing Level 2 granular market data, financial news, social media, and packaged analytics as distinct products to customers through direct download, API, and dashboards accessed from a web portal. The Berkindale platform uses machine learning technologies, data mining trends, and sentiment analysis with natural language processing which enables firms to maximize the value of the data and to deliver timely, actionable insights to our clients.

