Credbull Receives $10M from Plume to Tokenize Fund on Centrifuge

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credbull’s first licensed on-chain private credit fund will be tokenized on Centrifuge, and distributed via the Plume ecosystem - which will provide $10M in liquidity to the fund.

In a pivotal advance for the evolution of the real-world asset industry, recently reported to have reached $8b in TVL by Messari, the trio will offer high-quality and differentiated RWA access to institutional asset managers, crypto platforms, and DAO treasuries, leading the movement towards the maturity of DeFi markets.



With DeFi Llama illustrating exponential growth for the RWA market in 2023 - rising from $763 million to $5.5 billion - the partnership is set to further propel the momentum already galvanized by the likes of BlackRock during Q1.



In offering a 12-month 10% fixed yield on USDC and USDT, coupled with a 30% upside of fund performance, the on-chain solution will serve a wider pool of investors in comparison to traditional private credit funds that tend to reserve exclusivity to institutions and high-net-worth individuals in an opaque ecosystem. Credbull’s fully decentralized on-chain structure will instead provide investors with real-time transparency of strategy, risk management, off-chain capital allocation, and fund performance.



Jason Dehni, co-founder & CEO of Credbull, said:



“We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with Plume and Centrifuge to realize our collective vision of advancing the evolution of real-world assets. By providing investors with a broader set of non-correlated and diversified DeFi solutions, this collaboration will drive greater access to private credit high fixed yield products, real-time transparency, and broader market liquidity. In uniting in common values, we aim to create exceptionally high-quality standards for the RWA space in Web3, simultaneously attracting new on-chain capital.”



Credbull’s recent introduction of the industry’s first licensed on-chain private credit fund, an institutional-grade product with clear investor protections and top-quality infrastructure, quickly caught the attention of Plume Network. Having this year announced a road map to foster expansion in RWA by integrating over 45 of the industry’s leading projects on its L2 network, Plume will allocate $10M to Credbull’s private fund. Formed predominantly from Web2 capital, this will aim to address ever-present concerns over fragmented liquidity.



“Plume was purpose-built to support institutional adoption of the real-world asset industry. We’re focused on creating a seamless onboarding process for users to onramp into the ecosystem and boost liquidity for all RWAs. Centrifuge streamlines the process of launching on-chain funds and Credbull brings a high-quality, high-demand new asset class to the ecosystem,” said Chris Yin, CEO of Plume Network.



Centrifuge, an on-chain fund management platform that facilitates pools of tokenized real-world assets, will tokenize Credbull’s fund - providing impunity against the traditionally obfuscated nature of private credit investment.



"We're excited to welcome Credbull as the latest asset manager to tokenize their fund on Centrifuge; streamlining back-office operations, increasing transparency, and accessing liquidity directly on Plume," said Centrifuge Co-founder, Lucas Vogelsang. "The partnership represents a seamless experience for investors looking to get access to high-quality tokenized assets in a safe and compliant way."





About Credbull

Founded by a strong team of DeFi and TradFi veterans, Credbull recently launched DeFi’s first licensed on-chain private credit fund, offering unprecedented, chain-agnostic access to real-world assets. The decentralized fund structure offers real-time transparency, risk management, and all off-chain capital allocation. In addition, Credbull provides other diversified solutions such as Credbull Pro and inCredbull Earn, helping institutional asset managers, crypto platforms and DAO treasuries enter the rapidly evolving RWA space.

About Centrifuge

Founded in 2017, Centrifuge, creates better technology for financial products. Centrifuge provides asset managers a way to tokenize, manage and distribute their funds on-chain and investors better access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality tokenized assets.

About Plume Network

Plume is the first modular L2 blockchain dedicated to all real-world assets (RWAs) that integrates asset tokenization and compliance providers directly into the chain. Our mission is to simplify the convoluted processes of RWA project deployment and offer investors a blockchain ecosystem to cross-pollinate and invest in various RWAs. In addition, Plume enables RWA composability through its thriving DeFi applications and provides access to high-quality buyers to increase liquidity for all tokenized RWAs.



