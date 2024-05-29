AXTI INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies AXT, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of the July 5, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed on behalf of those who acquired AXT, Inc. (“AXT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXTI) securities during the period of March 24, 2021 through April 3, 2024 inclusive (“the Class Period”).



On April 4, 2024, J Capital Research released a report about AXT. The report stated that “Problems have rained down on AXTI in China – where the company has nearly all its operations, but U.S. investors know little of the peril. AXTI sales have crashed, production plummeted, and environmental problems forced the company to move hazardous chemical operations to a rural county 300 miles from the factory.” The report also highlighted the purported role of the Company’s alleged environmental misconduct in its production decline and in the delay of its IPO application for one of its subsidiaries. On this news, the price of AXTI shares declined by $1.73 per share, or approximately 34.94%, to close at $3.22 per share on April 4, 2024. The next day, AXT’s stock fell an additional $0.11 to close at $3.11 per share on April 5, 2024.



The lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AXT’s property holdings were overstated; (2) attempted listing of an AXT, Inc. subsidiary in China had reportedly failed; (3) AXT’s business practices were routinely unsafe; and (4) AXT’s production had declined in 2023.

