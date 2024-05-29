TDOC Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Stockholders of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Against Teladoc Health, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) common stock between November 2, 2022 and February 20, 2024. Teladoc provides direct-to-consumer, online health services. One of Teladoc’s services is “BetterHelp,” an online mental health counseling platform. Teladoc also provides online primary care and chronic disease management services.



The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Teladoc Health, Co. (TDOC) Misled Investors Regarding its Marketing Spend and its Impact on Revenue

According to the complaint, on February 20, 2024, Teladoc released Q4-2024 earnings. In the Form 10-K filed with the SEC, Teladoc revealed its substantially increased advertising costs, which was $668,854,000 up from $623,536,000 in 2022, while the associated investor presentation revealed BetterHelp revenue fell $1 million compared to the prior year, and fell approximately $10 million from 3Q-2023 to 4Q-2024. The Company also revealed BetterHelp lost members over two consecutive quarters, despite the increased advertising spend. The related earnings call revealed that revenue was flat compared to the prior year and down 3% sequentially, well below expectations. On this news, the price of Teladoc shares fell $4.85, or over 23%, to close at $15.64 per share on February 21, 2024.

