Alterity Therapeutics to Host Webcast Today on New Data from the bioMUSE Natural History Study

- New bioMUSE Data Informs ATH434-202 Study Endpoints -



- Webcast to Include Key Opinion Leader, Daniel Claassen, M.D., M.S., Vanderbilt University -

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, will be hosting an investor webcast today on Thursday, 30 May 2024 in Australia / Wednesday, 29 May 2024 in the United States. Details are listed below and registration is required.

The call will feature Alterity’s CEO Dr. David Stamler who will discuss the bioMUSE Natural History Study results and their impact on the endpoints for the ATH434-202 Phase 2 clinical trial. Joining the call will be key opinion leader Daniel Claassen, M.D., M.S., Professor of Neurology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Dr. Claassen is the Principal Investigator of bioMUSE and the Coordinating Investigator of the ATH434-201 Phase 2 clinical trial.

Webcast details

AUSTRALIA PARTICIPANTS:

Date: Thursday, 30 May 2024 Time: 10:00 a.m. AEST (Sydney/Melbourne) UNITED STATES PARTICIPANTS:

Date: Wednesday, 29 May 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Register for the Zoom webcast: https://bit.ly/3yFXHMp

Registration is required and dial in details will be sent directly upon registration.

Investors will have the opportunity to ask questions during the call, at the conclusion of the presentation. Investors are also able to submit questions in advance to Hannah Howlett at we-aualteritytherapeutics@we-worldwide.com

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders and is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical trials in Multiple System Atrophy. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to treat the underlying pathology of neurological diseases. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company’s website at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.



Authorisation & Additional information

This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Australia

Hannah Howlett

we-aualteritytherapeutics@we-worldwide.com

+61 450 648 064

U.S.

Remy Bernarda

remy.bernarda@iradvisory.com

+1 (415) 203-6386