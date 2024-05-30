Azerion announces expansion of its Executive Committee and new responsibilities

Amsterdam, 30 May 2024 - After a year focused on the successful consolidation and integration of past acquisitions, the sale of its social cards portfolio, the refinancing of its listed bonds and the simplification of its legacy capital structure, Azerion is pleased with the progress it is making in driving efficiencies across the group, delivering growth through its Platform and towards becoming Europe’s largest digital advertising platform.

Looking forward, Azerion sees significant opportunities in the market to continue the growth and expansion of its Platform both organically and through strategic partnerships. With that opportunity in mind, Azerion is pleased to announce the expansion of its Executive Committee and new responsibilities for its members.

After completing two years as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ben Davey will now take on the role of Chief Investment Officer with a focus on external growth opportunities and related funding. As part of this transition, Azerion is delighted to announce that, with effect from the end of June 2024, Julie Duong Ferat will become Azerion’s new CFO. Mrs. Duong Ferat has acted as Azerion’s Vice-President of Finance for the last 4 years and has worked closely with Mr. Davey throughout that time.

As part of her new role, Mrs Duong Ferat will join Azerion’s Executive Committee, as will Azerion’s Chief People Officer (CPO), Gönenç Tarakcioglu. Ms Tarakcioglu has worked at Azerion for 10 years and has previously acted as Azerion’s Chief Data Protection Officer and Chief Compliance Officer.

Following the new appointments, Azerion’s Executive Committee will comprise existing members Umut Akpinar (CEO), Ben Davey (CIO), Sebastiaan Moesman (Chief Strategy Officer), Joost Merks (Chief M&A and Corporate Development Officer) and new members Julie Duong Ferat (CFO) and Gönenç Tarakcioglu (CPO).

Commenting on the expanded Executive Committee, Azerion CEO, Umut Akpinar commented, “I am very pleased with the progress Azerion made in executing its strategy during 2023 and we have created strong foundations to accelerate our growth during 2024 and beyond. With that opportunity in mind, we are delighted to be developing and promoting our strong internal talent into leadership roles and onto our Executive Committee, whilst also enabling our senior team to focus on the exciting growth opportunities ahead of us.”

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

