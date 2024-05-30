Green Bioactives Reports Remarkable Cognitive Benefits of its Newly Launched Memory-boosting Nutraceutical Product, GBL-Memory¹

A clinical study, published in the journal Food Science and Nutrition, showed that GBL-Memory 1 , a unique combination of L-theanine and Fructooligosaccharides, can improve memory by up to 10.1%

Edinburgh. Scotland, 30 May 2024 - Green Bioactives Limited (GBL), an innovative technology company focused on making a positive impact on the world by developing sustainable plant-based products, announces exciting results from a clinical study demonstrating that GBL-Memory1 can improve memory by up to 10.1%. GBL has recently launched GBL-Memory1, its first nutraceutical product, to consumers in the UK and Germany.

This study, published in the peer-reviewed nutrition journal Food Science and Nutrition*, presents compelling findings as the natural product and health supplement industry looks to provide solutions to address cognitive decline in an increasingly ageing population.

The prevalence of cognitive impairment, including mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia, increases with age, with the risk doubling every five years after the age of 65. It is suggested that 5-7% of individuals aged 60 or older experience significant cognitive decline each year.

The study, which was led by the late Gary Loake, a Professor of Molecular Plant Sciences at the University of Edinburgh and Chief Scientific Officer at Green Bioactives, explored the effects of taking GBL-Memory1 – a unique complex containing L-theanine and Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), over a 30-day period.

120 healthy participants were divided into two groups with half taking the supplement and half taking a placebo. There were significant improvements in memory observed in the supplement group.

The research used the Clinical Memory Scale to assess the benefits of taking the supplement, which contribute to the improvement in total memory. The areas assessed are improvements in directed memory, associate learning (associative memory), meaningless image recognition, graphic memory and portrait retrieval.

GBL-Memory1 is the first product launched by Green Bioactives. and will be available to consumers through its brand partners. The first launch will take place in Germany under the name Memocentrix in May and then be available in the UK from June.

Dr Yuan Li, a co-author on the study, added: “GBL-Memory1 represents a significant advancement in the realm of cognitive enhancement, offering a natural and effective solution for individuals looking to optimise their brain health and cognitive performance.”

Dr David McElroy, CEO of Green Bioactives, stated: "We are thrilled to announce the successful clinical validation and launch of Green Bioactives’ innovative GBL-Memory1 comprising our proprietary blend of L-theanine and Fructooligosaccharides. This milestone underscores our commitment to advancing natural, scientifically backed solutions for better health and wellbeing. The significant improvements reported across diverse cognitive areas affirms the potential of GBL-Memory1 to make a meaningful positive impact on enhancing memory and to contribute towards improving overall brain function."

Rudi Neidhardt, who has been taking GBL-Memory1 for the last nine months, shared his positive experiences with the supplement: "Since I started using GBL-Memory1, I've noticed remarkable improvements in my daily life. I can now remember where I leave my wallet and keys, and I even recall names from my past with ease. Those changes are only the “Tip of the iceberg” and its feels like my brain is working better than ten years ago in all areas of recovering and unlocking stored memory. The clarity and confidence this brings is truly life changing."

Dr Clara Doran, Senior Clinical Investigator at Scottish Brain Sciences, former General Practitioner and brain health expert, said: “This paper shows encouraging outcomes for the combination of these two plant-based ingredients, L- theanine and FOS. In today’s fast-paced and multi-tasking world, there is a great need in finding accessible and natural ways to improve memory, recall and productivity in healthy adults, and future research regarding these products could help multiple populations, including geriatrics, and women suffering from brain fog in menopause.”

Yuan Li, et al. Improvement of both human and animal memory by synergy between fructooligosaccharides and L-theanine function establishing a safe and effective food supplement, Food Science and Nutrition (2024): https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/fsn3.4145

