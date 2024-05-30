New prices for natural gas transmission services have been approved

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 30 May 2023, the National Energy Regulatory Council approved Amber Grid natural gas transmission services tariffs that will come into effect from 1 January 2025.

In 2025, the average price of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers will amount to 1.60 EUR/MWh and will increase by 7.4% compared to this year. In 2024 the average tariff of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers is 1.49 Eur/MWh.

New prices for natural gas transmission services will be published on Amber Grid website https://www.ambergrid.lt/en/for-clients/services/tariffs-and-prices/637.

