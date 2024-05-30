Global and China Automotive Cockpit SoC Research Report 2024: Automakers Quicken their Pace of Buying SoCs, and the Penetration of Domestic Cockpit SoCs will Soar

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cockpit SoC Research Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Cockpit SoC Research: Automakers quicken their pace of buying SoCs, and the penetration of domestic cockpit SoCs will soar



Mass production of local cockpit SoCs is accelerating, and the localization rate will reach up to 25% in 2030.



Chinese electric vehicle makers are quickening their pace of purchasing domestic chips, so as to lessen their dependence on imported chips. According to the informal goals, it is expected that the overall penetration of homemade automotive chips will be increased to higher than 20% in 2025, and state-owned and private automakers will be encouraged to purchase domestic chips. This is undoubtedly a great boon to Chinese cockpit SoC vendors.



According to the publisher's statistics, China's local cockpit SoCs took a just about 4.8% share of the Chinese passenger car market in 2023. Driven by policies and technological maturity, it is conceivable that the penetration of domestic cockpit SoCs will further rise, up to 25% in 2030.



At present, local cockpit SoC vendors are in the rapid development phase, speeding up the launch and mass production of new products. Quite a few local cockpit SoC vendors such as SemiDrive, SiEngine, AutoChips and Huawei have achieved large-scale mass production and covered much more passenger car models.



SemiDrive's X9 family of intelligent cockpit products covers entry-level to flagship-level cockpit application scenarios, for example, cluster, IVI, cockpit domain control and cockpit-parking integration, meeting diverse needs, with shipments of over one million pieces, rich mass production experience and mature ecosystem.



Automakers like SAIC, Chery, Changan, GAC, BAIC and Dongfeng Nissan all have mass-produced models equipped with X9 SoC. Many leading automotive software ecosystem partners inside and outside China, such as AliOS, QNX, Unity, Kanzi, QT, Tinnove and CalmCar, have completed adaptation on SemiDrive X9. Now SemiDrive is China's first and the only chip company that has entered QNX's board support package (BSP) list.



In 2023, SiEngine mass-produced Longying No.1 SoCs for Geely Lynk & Co 08/06 and other models. With total shipments of 200,000 units in 2023, the product was designated for more than 20 models.



AC8015, AutoChips' entry-level cockpit SoC, has been shipped 3 million units in total, while the company's mid-to-high-end cockpit SoC AC8025 has been designated by two international OEMs and will come into mass production in 2024.



In line with the diversity of the automotive market, Chinese cockpit SoC companies also keep developing new products to adapt to the booming cockpit market and meet customer demand.



Just recently, SemiDrive launched X9H 2.0G, a new product in X9 SoC family. As an upgraded product of X9H, X9H 2.0G is developed for mainstream infotainment systems, and adopts a 16nm automotive-grade process, with the main frequency rising from 1.6GHz to 2.0GHz, the CPU compute of 45KDMIPS and the GPU compute of 140GFLOPS, catering to the increasing computing power requirement of cockpit infotainment systems and helping automakers further optimize cockpit experience.



While improving the performance of Cortex-A, X9H 2.0G is equipped with more Cortex-R cores. It has 3 pairs of dual-core lockstep Cortex-R5F, compared to X9H with 2 pairs. With a built-in high-performance HSM engine and an independent safety island, it complies with ASIL-B functional safety standards. More high-security lock-step Cortex-R cores allow for deployment of fast RVC/AVM, safe display and other functions. In addition, X9H 2.0G has a built-in lightweight NPU, which can accelerate AI applications such as voice recognition and DMS.



X9H 2.0G integrates high-performance VPU and supports 4K video encoding/decoding. It integrates rich video input/output interfaces, including MIPI DSI/CSI, Parallel CSI and LVDS. Also X9H 2.0G supports multiple memory interfaces (such as LPDDR4/4X, eMMC, QSPI and SDIO), high-speed interfaces (such as Gigabit Ethernet, PCIe3.0, and USB3.0) that support the TSN protocol, SPDIF and I2S audio interfaces, and general peripheral interfaces (such as I2C, SPI, ADC and UART). It also enables body CAN FD network access.



X9H 2.0G and other products in the X9 family maintain the hardware Pin-To-Pin compatibility and software compatibility, and can use SemiDrive's reference design and mass production experience to greatly reduce R&D investment in switching and upgrading and accelerate the mass production process.



So far, X9H 2.0G has been designated by multiple OEMs, including independent and joint venture brands. The models involved will be mass-produced and rolled out as soon as late 2024.



As the competition in high-end cockpit SoCs becomes white-hot, the pattern changes from "one superpower and several powers" to "multiple powers".



Qualcomm rules the roost in the high-end cockpit SoC market with the pattern of"one superpower and several powers". Facing the intelligent cockpit market worth RMB100 billion and driven by introduction of vehicle AI foundation models and 3A games into cars, cockpit chip players such as Intel, NVIDIA, MediaTek, and AMD have also begun to make efforts to seize a larger market share.



Starting from 2024, cockpit SoCs will see a new market melee, and the battle for the next hegemon will officially kick off.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automotive Cockpit SoCs

1.1 Performance Comparison between Cockpit SoCs

1.2 Summary of Cockpit SoC Market, 2023-2024



2 Automotive Cockpit SoC Configuration and Strategy

2.1 Cockpit SoC Market Size

2.2 Cockpit SoC Competitive Pattern

2.3 Intelligent Cockpit SoC Selection Strategy for Models by Price Range

2.4 Cockpit SoC Installation of Overseas Suppliers, 2023-2024

2.5 Cockpit SoC Installation and Trends of Chinese Suppliers, 2023-2024



3 Key Development Trends of Automotive Cockpit SoCs

3.1 Topic 1: Mass Production of Qualcomm 8295 Has Started, and Who Will Be the Next?

3.2 Topic 2: Do Server/PC Solutions Buck the Next-generation Cockpit SoC?

3.3 Topic 3: Breakthroughs in Cockpit SoC Localization

3.4 Topic 4: How Will Cockpit SoCs Develop in the Trend towards Cockpit-driving Integration

3.5 Topic 5: Optional CPU, GPU and Other Modules for Next-generation Cockpit SoCs

3.6 Topic 6: What Packaging Technologies Are Needed by Next-generation Cockpit SoCs?

3.7 Topic 7: Transformation in Development Models and Supply Models of Cockpit SoCs under the Impetus of Intelligence



4 Foreign Cockpit SoC Vendors

4.1 NXP

4.2 Texas Instruments

4.3 Renesas

4.4 Qualcomm

4.5 Intel

4.6 Samsung

4.7 NVIDIA

4.8 Telechips

4.9 AMD



5 Chinese Cockpit SoC Vendors

5.1 SemiDrive

5.2 MediaTek

5.3 Huawei Hisilicon

5.4 AutoChips

5.5 SiEngine Technology

5.6 Rockchip

5.7 UNISoC

5.8 Allwinner Technology



6 Cockpit SoC Application Trends of OEMs

6.1 BYD

6.2 Tesla Cockpit SoC

6.3 BMW Cockpit SoC

6.4 Mercedes-Benz Cockpit SoC

6.5 Volkswagen Cockpit SoC

6.6 Audi Cockpit SoC

6.7 GM Cockpit SoC

6.8 Ford Cockpit SoC

6.9 Volvo Cockpit SoC

6.10 Toyota Cockpit SoC

6.11 Hyundai Cockpit SoC

6.12 Nissan Renault

6.13 Great Wall Motor Cockpit SoC

6.14 GAC Cockpit SoC

6.15 Changan Cockpit SoC

6.16 SAIC Cockpit SoC

6.17 Geely Cockpit SoC

6.18 BAIC Cockpit SoC

6.19 Hongqi Cockpit SoC

6.20 Chery Cockpit SoC

6.21 Dongfeng Voyah Cockpit SoC

6.22 Li Auto Cockpit SoC

6.23 NIO Cockpit SoC

6.24 Xpeng Cockpit SoC

6.25 Leapmotor Cockpit SoC

6.26 Hozon Cockpit SoC

