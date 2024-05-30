Global $7.3 Bn Air Shower Market Outlook & Forecasts 2024-2029: Rising Demand for Custom-Made Air Showers, Growth in Electronics & Semiconductors, Developments in Pharmaceutical Sector

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Shower Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air shower market is expected to reach a value of $7.3 billion by 2029 from $5.51 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.82%

The rapidly changing technological environment can adversely affect vendors as end-users expect continual innovations and upgrades. The present scenario forces vendors to refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. All the significant vendors have a global presence in at least three major geographical regions of North America, APAC, and Europe.

The global air shower market is fragmented, with many vendors offering air showers at varying prices. However, other vendors provide products with similar specifications at low prices. This will intensify the price war among vendors during the forecast period. The air shower industry confronts the threat of infiltration with low-quality products from Chinese vendors. Major vendors continually compete for the leading position in the market, with occasional competition coming from other local vendors.



North America held the largest share of the global air shower market, accounting for a share of over 36% in 2023. In North America, the high demand for cleanrooms can be majorly attributed to significant investments in the pharmaceutical sector, especially in the R&D segment. Also, North America, which includes the key U.S. market, is an important region as it hosts the world's most advanced and largest economies.

Despite having sufficient public infrastructure, countries in North America are set to grapple with the massive investment required to maintain and upgrade their existing infrastructure. This region has one of the toughest laws about sanitization and safety in controlled working spaces. Thus, regulations in this region often form the basis for most product development efforts. Moreover, strict regulations regarding energy efficiency have been boosting the development of cleanroom spaces and technologies in North America. This presents many growth opportunities for air showers in the region.



INSIGHTS BY TYPE



The global air shower market by type is segmented into standard air showers, tunnel air showers, and cart air showers. The standard air shower segment dominated the global market share and is projected to continue the trend during the forecast period. Standard air showers are ideal for an extensive range of cleanroom applications, mainly in facilities with moderate to low personnel traffic. Standard air showers provide an affordable and practical solution for personnel decontamination - their size suits most cleanroom layouts, even those with limited space. Standard air showers have a straightforward operation, requiring minimal personnel training. Standard air showers are sized for a smaller number of people. However, tunnel air showers may be a more appropriate option in high-traffic cleanrooms to accommodate larger groups of people entering and exiting simultaneously.

INSIGHTS BY CONTROL SYSTEM



The automatic control system segment is expected to be the largest revenue segment of the global air shower market. The automatic operation eliminates the necessity for manual control over the air shower cycle and duration, offering unparalleled user convenience. Safety is prioritized through features like magnetically operated interlocked doors, an auto reset function, and a range of alarms and LED indicators for monitoring actual and set parameters.

These safety measures prevent accidental lockouts and guarantee the smooth operation of the unit. Automatic door air showers are particularly well-suited for environments where frequent movement of goods, small carts, and similar items is required. Also, as automatic air shower doors operate using sensors, they can accommodate high pedestrian traffic in busy places. They also provide accessibility for people with disabilities and help reduce the risk of cross-contamination and disease transmission, as touching knobs and handles is not required. Factors like energy saving, ease of operation, maintaining security, being fast and accurate, and others fuel the segmental growth.



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global air shower market by application is segmented into electronics & semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, laboratory & research facilities, and aerospace. The electronic & semiconductor application segment holds the largest market share in 2023. The semiconductor and electronics sectors play vital roles in modern society, as consumer electronics have become indispensable necessities worldwide. These devices, integral to daily life for communication, productivity, and entertainment, rely on the flawless performance of their microelectronics components.

Cleanrooms are integral to electronics manufacturing, ensuring the reliability and quality of the goods produced. Clean Air Products, Atmos-Tech Industries, and ESCO are some key vendors offering air showers to the microelectronics & semiconductor industries. Furthermore, the growth of the fabrication industry in Taiwan and Southeast Asia has accelerated the growth of the microelectronic products manufacturing market in APAC. Taiwan is a hub for fabrication plants, often called fabs, manufacturing facilities with high hygiene, sterility, and advanced technology used to manufacture integrated circuits and other related semiconductors.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel segment is expected to be the largest revenue segment of the global air shower market. Offline distribution channels have various advantages as customers get a good idea of the various properties of the equipment. They can feel the products, understand their dimensions, and judge if they are the right size for their needs. Moreover, it can convince the customer further to buy the product. Hence, such reasons are propelling the growth of the air shower market through offline distribution channels during the forecast period.

Furthermore, dealers & distributors, specialty stores, and mass market players are the various techniques manufacturers and vendors can use to enhance the presence of their products in their respective markets. Offline sales largely comprise retail stores and specialty stores. Retail stores actively participate in advertising and marketing activities to enhance the presence of their products and increase footfall at their outlets.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



