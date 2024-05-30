Global Edge Computing in Defense Industry Research 2024-2034 Featuring ADLINK, AWS, Cisco, Dell, HPE, IBM, Intel, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, QinetiQ, Red Hat, and Zella DC

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edge Computing in Defense Market: Focus on Application, End User, Component, Deployment, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Edge Computing in Defense market is valued at $4.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.89% to reach $19.05 Billion by 2034.



The edge computing in defense market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by deployment of autonomous systems, increasing data volumes and network traffics and improve data security by minimizing the need to transmit sensitive information.



Despite these positive drivers, the market faces hurdles such as scalability issues and high initial capital and infrastructure investment. However, increasing demand for cybersecurity present lucrative opportunities for the expansion of edge computing in defense demand, suggesting a vibrant future for this market as it navigates through challenges towards range concerns compliance with regulatory requirements and data sovereignty laws.



The edge computing in defense market in the North America region is experiencing significant growth. North America, particularly the U.S., is a hub for technological innovation in the defense sector. Edge computing technologies are being rapidly developed and deployed to enhance the capabilities of defense systems, including sensor networks, unmanned vehicles, and command and control systems. As edge computing expands in the defense market, cybersecurity becomes a critical concern. North American defense organizations invest in cybersecurity measures to protect edge devices, networks, and data from cyber threats, ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of sensitive information.



Governments and defense agencies are making strategic investments in edge computing technologies to modernize their defense infrastructure and maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in August 2022, the Department of National Defence allocated $1.5 million in funding to bolster the advancement of a 5G edge computing research network.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Integration of Edge Computing in Zero Trust Model

1.1.2 Edge Computing With 5G

1.1.3 Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI)

1.2 Pricing Analysis: Terrestrial vs. Cloud Computing vs. Edge Computing

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Ongoing Programs

1.5 Startups and Investment Scenario

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.3 Market Opportunities



2. Global Edge Computing in Defense Market by Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Global Edge Computing in Defense Market by Application

2.2.1 Cybersecurity

2.2.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

2.2.3 Command and Control (C2)

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Global Edge Computing in Defense Market by End User

2.3.1 Land

2.3.2 Airborne

2.3.3 Naval



3. Global Edge Computing in Defense Market by Product

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 Global Edge Computing in Defense Market by Component

3.2.1 Hardware

3.2.1.1 Weapon Sensors

3.2.1.2 Connectivity Hardware

3.2.1.3 Gateways

3.2.1.4 Wearable Devices

3.2.1.5 Autonomous Systems

3.2.1.6 Others

3.2.2 Software

3.2.3 Services

3.3 Global Edge Computing in Defense Market by Deployment

3.3.1 On-Premises

3.3.2 Cloud-based



4. Global Edge Computing in Defense Market by Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Global Edge Computing in Defense Market - by Region

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Markets

4.3.1.1 Key Market Participants in North America

4.3.2 Application

4.3.3 Product

4.3.4 North America by Country

4.3.4.1 U.S.

4.3.4.1.1 Market by Application

4.3.4.1.2 Market by Product

4.3.4.2 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World



5. Companies Profiled

5.1 ADLINK Technology Inc.

5.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

5.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

5.4 Dell Inc.

5.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

5.6 IBM

5.7 Intel Corporation

5.8 Johnson Controls

5.9 Microsoft

5.10 QinetiQ

5.11 Red Hat, Inc.

5.12 Zella DC

5.13 Other Key Players



