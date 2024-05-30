Global Deep Sensing Technology in the Defense Research 2024: A $32.07 Billion Market by 2034, Driven by Adoption of Edge Computing, Manned-Unmanned Teaming, & Role of AI in Multi-Domain Battlefield

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Deep Sensing Technology in the Defense Sector Market: Focus on Application, Platform, Technology Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Deep Sensing Technology in the Defense Sectormarket is valued at $17.34 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% to reach $32.07 Billion by 2034.



Deep sensing technology in the defense sector market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by enhanced situational awareness, intelligence gathering through the collection of data on enemy movements, troop deployments, and other critical information and Advances in sensor technology, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Despite these positive drivers, the market faces hurdles such as require substantial investment in research, development, and procurement, and complex hardware, software, and networking components. However, integration into unmanned systems, such as drones, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) present lucrative opportunities for the expansion of deep sensing technology in the defense sector demand, suggesting a vibrant future for this market as it navigates through challenges towards cybersecurity threats, including hacking, data breaches, and sabotage.



Ongoing advancements in sensor technology, including radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), hyperspectral imaging, and synthetic aperture radar (SAR), are enhancing the capabilities of deep sensing systems. These sensors offer improved resolution, sensitivity, and coverage, enabling defense organizations to gather high-quality data for intelligence and situational awareness. Military modernization programs in North America prioritize investments in advanced ISR capabilities to maintain strategic superiority and operational effectiveness. Deep sensing technology plays a critical role in modernizing defense systems and platforms, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), satellites, maritime surveillance systems, and ground-based sensors.



The global market for deep sensing technology in defense is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing investments in defense modernization, technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and growing security threats worldwide. Major defense contractors, technology companies, and startups are developing and deploying deep sensing solutions to meet the evolving needs of defense customers. In August 2023, Northrop Grumman Corporation achieved a successful demonstration of its Deep-Sensing and Targeting (DSaT) platform during the Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event (EDGE) '23, which was hosted by the U.S. Army.

