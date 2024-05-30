US Cell Site Operation and Leasing Industry Research 2024: Increased Integration of Mobile Phones into Consumers' Lives to Benefit Expansions

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Site Operation and Leasing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The rapid proliferation of mobile devices and growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity, broadband, data transmission and video and music download services have driven demand for Cell Site Operation and Leasing industry over the past five years.
Cell site operation and leasing revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.6% to $46.8 billion over the five years to 2023, including 6.3% in 2023 alone, when profit margins will reach 6.9%. Operators in this industry own, operate, lease and manage wireless communication towers and other infrastructure.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Crown Castle International Corp
- American Tower Corporation
- SBA Communications
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
