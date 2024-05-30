US Electric Transmission Line & Tower Installation Industry Report 2024: Demand for Renewable Energy and Government Incentives will Benefit the Market

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Transmission Line & Tower Installation in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Electric transmission line and tower installation have continued to grow through the end of 2023 as the need for electricity continues. Contractors thrived even amid the pandemic as constructing and maintaining electrical power lines are vital components to every sector of the economy. The need for power continued as the economy recovered and the manufacturing sector resumed operations.

Companies continue to receive new projects as the shift toward renewable energy has led to the need for more transmission lines. Revenue has expanded at a CAGR of 3.8% to $56.4 billion over the past five years, pushed up by 2.5% in 2023 alone. But because of the competitive nature of industry operations, profit has remained at a standstill as companies continue to place lower bids to secure long-term contracts.

This industry constructs transmission lines and towers for electricity distribution, with firms specifically engaging in new work, additions and alterations.



