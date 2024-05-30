Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2024-2028, Featuring Tiqmo, Mastercard, PayTabs Group, Yalla, Alinma Bank and Digital Pay

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prepaid card market in Saudi Arabia increased at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.8%, increasing from US$7.31 billion in 2023 to reach US$11.30 billion by 2028.



The booming fintech market, coupled with the rising adoption of digital payment methods, is expected to support the growth of the prepaid card industry in Saudi Arabia in 2024. Firms are entering into strategic partnerships to launch new prepaid card solutions catering to the demands of different consumer demographics. The trend is projected to gain further momentum in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



With the market poised for a strong growth trajectory over the medium term, regional players are also seeking to build a presence in the Kingdom's prepaid card industry. This will further drive the competitive landscape and innovation in the sector. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the prepaid card market in Saudi Arabia over the next three to four years.



New product launches, in partnership with Mastercard, aiding the competitive landscape in Saudi Arabia



Amid the rising adoption of prepaid payment instruments across Saudi Arabia, firms are entering into strategic collaborations to launch new products in the market. This trend, expected to gain further momentum in 2024, is aiding the competitive landscape in the Kingdom's prepaid card market.

Tiqmo, in January 2024, entered into a strategic partnership with Mastercard to issue prepaid cards to its users in the Kingdom. Founded in 2020, Tiqmo aims to drive the Kingdom's digital transformation objectives, which include creating a 70% cashless society by 2030.

Mastercard, in October 2024, also collaborated with the Saudi National Bank to launch the UEFA Champions League card portfolio. It is the first-of-its-kind solution launched in the Kingdom, which offers cashback prepaid cards without an annual fee. The prepaid card, notably, offers special discounts at global partner outlets.

Saudi fintech firms are scaling their business across the region with the launch of a card issuance service



The growing demand for digital payment solutions is creating growth opportunities for fintech firms that are seeking to diversify their revenue streams. With the Kingdom, coupled with other markets across the region, progressing towards a card-based economy, fintech firms are entering into the prepaid card issuance vertical.

PayTabs Group, based in Saudi Arabia, expanded into the card issuance sector with the launch of PayTabs Issuance in November 2023. The entry into the new business vertical is a strategic move to expand and scale the firm's business across the region. This service enables banks, retailers, and big corporations to create customized Visa, MasterCard, debit cards, and other local cards in various currencies. The service is designed to handle every aspect of card issuance, offering a wide range of services such as generating virtual cards, personalization, co-branding, and additional features like reward and loyalty programs. The presence in the card issuance vertical will further strengthen the firm's position across the Middle East and Africa region, while also aiding revenue growth for the business over the medium term.

Regional players are entering the Kingdom with their super app and prepaid card offerings



With the digital payments market projected to grow at a significant rate over the medium term, regional players are entering the Kingdom's prepaid card industry with their product offerings.

Yalla, one of the leading fintech firms in Egypt, revealed that is entering the market in Saudi Arabia. As part of its expansion in the Kingdom, the firm entered into strategic collaborations with leading financial organizations like Alinma Bank and Digital Pay. Yalla seeks to launch the super app and prepaid card solution, catering to the rising demand for such services across the Kingdom.

Yalla is set to provide a range of electronic payment solutions in Saudi Arabia. These services will cover financial transactions, bill payments, and online shopping. Furthermore, the firm will introduce Yalla Business solutions designed for businesses and merchants. This will empower them to accept payments, engage in online sales, and facilitate electronic salary payments using Yalla Cards.

The firm, in Egypt, has a strong user base of 2 million and has processed more than seven million transactions. Yalla, in 2024, aims to attract one million users to its platform in Saudi Arabia. The firm's expansion in Saudi Arabia will largely benefit the Egyptian diaspora living in the region. There are more than 1.47 million Egyptians living in the Kingdom, as per the report from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics. The availability of Yalla is, therefore, expected to simplify remittances for the Egyptian diaspora. This will also aid the growth of Yalla over the medium term.

