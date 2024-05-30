An Introduction to the Design and Development of Medical Devices: 2-Day Online Training Course (July 24-25, 2024) with CPD Certification - A Comprehensive Appraisal of Key Aspects

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to the Design and Development of Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive two-day course will introduce those who are new to medical device design and development to the critical elements of the process. It has been designed to provide delegates with an insight into the tools and techniques required to design and develop a medical device and offer an essential overview of the current regulatory landscape. The importance of safety and efficacy will be covered, as will risk management and documentation. As combination products are a huge market, the programme will also address device constituent parts of combination products.

Attending this event will provide delegates with a comprehensive appraisal of key aspects of this process and an opportunity to discuss the complexities involved with an experienced industry expert.

Benefits of Attending

Gain a comprehensive overview of the design and development process

a comprehensive overview of the design and development process Comply with the regulatory requirements and standards

with the regulatory requirements and standards Learn about design controls

about design controls Review materials and biocompatibility

materials and biocompatibility Access key information on documentation management and systems

key information on documentation management and systems Understand how risk should be managed

how risk should be managed Consider human factors and usability studies

Certifications

CPD: 12 hours for your records

12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Agenda

Day 1

Overview of the regulations and market routes

Regulatory pathways

Medical Device Directive (MDD) vs Medical Device Regulation (MDR) - key differences

EU vs US (FDA) - markets to consider

Medical device vs combination product (drug/device and device/drug) - which regulation applies?

Device classification and the implications for your product

Resources and sources

The design and development process

The stages of design and development

Key considerations

Terminology

Intended use

Project complexity

Mandatory requirements

Design and development tools

Inspiration, innovation and determination

Materials and biocompatibility

DFx, Design for....?

Manufacturing - key considerations

Day 2

Design control

Appropriate design and development planning

Translation of marketing requirements

SMART design inputs

Is a trace matrix appropriate?

Meaningful design outputs

Verification and validation

Design reviews

Design transfer

Design history file vs technical file

Change control

Notified Bodies (NB)

Risk management - what is required?

What is risk management and when should it be applied?

What does the guidance say?

Help or hindrance?

How to implement a practical risk management plan

Tools and techniques to help you succeed

Clinical evaluation, human factors and usability - how to comply

Planning your clinical evaluation

How to incorporate human factors and usability studies into your design and development process - MDR and FDA requirements

User instructions

Training considerations - when and who do you need to train?

Formative studies

Validation/summative studies

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6c16i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.