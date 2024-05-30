IP (Intellectual Property) Department Roadmap: 4-Day Online Training Course (July 1-5, 2024)

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IP (Intellectual Property) Department Roadmap Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Is your IP department "stuck" in a current model which reaches its limits in terms of growing workload (internally and from recent acquisitions), change of business strategy, or change of management?

You are not the only ones. Prioritisation of IP department resources to further align with the business has been a recurring challenge for those in charge of the IP function, regardless of the department size. Again in KPMG's 2021 report "Protecting Value" (a survey among 160+ IP departments from global companies in Europe and USA), proactive advise to internal clients (R&D, marketing, management) is the top priority while cost optimisation is the second reality although case workload keeps growing. Most frequent questions from CEO and executives: do we use the right resources for the right activities? Can we achieve the same IP protection level in a different way? Is there a more optimum model budget-wise?

The aim of the course is to design an IP department roadmap. This is not a plan for a specific technology, product or business segment of your company; instead, an IP department roadmap focuses on which IP activities for your team are essential in the short- and longer-term for the business to ensure that the "right IP resources" are allocated to the "right place" and at the "right time".

To this end, this course provides a step-by-step, matrix-based methodology with a top-down and cross-functional approach to design an IP department roadmap. This practical methodology helps analyse the current business context of a company, define the right level of IP support for the business, and find a new dialog with CEO and CFO when it comes to budget and resources.

This course is not an extensive lecture about theoretical concepts or a long list of what the IP department should ideally do in a hypothetical future. Instead, the course is 100% based on insights gained from actual practice; it provides tools, dashboards and empirical thinking directly applicable to participants' environments. During the course, participants will experiment a mix of teamwork exercises (one extensive case study, see below, applied to the methodology) and group discussions on key aspects such as categorisation, business scoring, IP scoring, transition, resources and budget.

Case Study

The Executive Committee of the company GEC is preparing a new strategy plan for 2022-2025. During the previous plan, IP budget has been reduced for cost-savings reasons: 1/3 of the portfolio has been abandoned. During the same period, competition became more aggressive, resulting in erosion of GEC's market share and GEC being forced to redesign new product generation due to blocking IP from the competition. GEC also faces challenges internally: GEC technologies are mature (mostly obsolete) and are competing against each other for the same applications. The Executive Committee of GEC is ready to put IP back on their agenda and take measures to close the IP gap with competition by 2025.

In the pre-reader, participants will receive: GEC strategy plan for 2018-2021; 2020 revenues and margins for GEC per product and technology; Market projections for 2025; and Current IP portfolio analysis per product and technology.

Certification

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

Session 1

Introduction Overview of the methodology "IP department roadmap" step by step Introduction to case study

Case study "HEC 2025 (Part A)" Team presentations Group discussion

Collect key documentation: strategic plan, innovation roadmaps, quarterly business reviews and other management documents

Identify key areas where the company is active today (sales and margins) and tomorrow (growth)

Identify business/management goals. Determine how IP can support the realisation of these goals

Prepare interviews with executives to review key areas and goals, and how they see the role of IP

Coursework

A first excel file (2021 HEC revenues per key area) is provided after session 1

Delegates should schedule about 45-60 min between sessions 1 and 2 to review/discuss with their teams

Day 2

Session 2

Case study "HEC 2025 (Part B)" Team presentations Group discussion

Design a business scoring based on sales, margins and growth (strategic areas)

Score the key areas. Business review per area (business goals, technology, market, competition)

Design IP-business models. Reflect on IP department activities to support the IP-business models

Coursework

A second excel file (HEC IP portfolio with mapping per key area) is provided after session 1

Delegates should schedule about 45-60 min between sessions 2 and 3 to review/discuss with their teams

Day 3

Session 3

Case study "HEC 2025 (Part C)" Team presentations Group discussion

Company's current IP Portfolio: data collection and consolidation

Design an IP scoring based on scope, strength and IP-business models

Assessment of the portfolio against the key areas

Integrated technology portfolio with innovation roadmaps and product development plans

Link to IP department activities today

Coursework

Between sessions 3 and 4, each team will prepare a short assignment expected duration: 60-90min

At the beginning of session 4, they will present it followed with a group exercise

Day 4

Session 4

Case study "HEC 2025 (Part D)" Team presentations Group discussion

Compare current IP and goals (matrix, Excel)

Identify gaps and generate/identify (new) IP department activities

Current allocation of IP department resources

Scenarios for future activities and allocation of resources. Reallocation, new hires, outsource?

Co-construction workshop: prioritisation, impact, feasibility

Budget benchmark and arguments to CFO away from cost reduction or historical approach

Finalise the IP Department roadmap (scenarios, resources, budget allocation/split)

Final wrap-up

