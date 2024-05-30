An Essential Overview of Medical Information: 1-Day Online Training Course (July 11, 2024) - Discuss Standard Responses, FAQs and Complex Questions

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Essential Overview of Medical Information Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical information is an important and key element of drug safety. This programme has been designed for individuals and teams that answer medical enquiries as part of their daily work, as well as new medical information specialists who are starting a career in medical information. It will go through some important basic aspects and explain the legal requirements for a Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH) to offer a medical information service in Europe. It will give practical information on how to provide an efficient medical service with linkage to other areas such as marketing, regulatory and drug safety. This programme provides essential guidance on various aspects of the important role of medical information.

Benefits in Attending

Understand the role of medical information

Know the legal requirements for a Medical Information Service

Discuss standard responses, FAQs and complex questions

Clarify the guidelines for medical information and advertising

Receive practical advice on Black Triangle Products and additional monitoring

Certification

CPD: 6 hours for your records

6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Agenda

An Introduction to the role of medical information

The legislation requiring an MAH to offer a Medical Service

The education and training of the Medical Services team

Availability of the Medical Service

Medical information service

Standard responses

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Company internal information

Complex questions

Medical information allied services

Medical information and ADRs

Medical information and product quality

Competitor analyses

Routine literature searching

Medical information and advertising

What is a promotional item?

Longevity of promotional items

Off label usage

Product Claims

Medical information and safety

Black Triangle products and additional monitoring

Patient and Health Care Practitioner (HCP) education programmes

Safety and special situations

Understandable Information

Education and product risk minimisation

