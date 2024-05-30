Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations: 1-Day Online Seminar (July 18, 2024)

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Attend this comprehensive one-day seminar to:
- Ensure you have the practical mastery to give you the edge in crucial IP agreements
- Analyse and discuss the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations
- Assess the areas where things can and do go wrong using draft agreements
- Take away practical advice that will aid you in your day-to-day role
- Compare experiences with delegates from across Europe
The programme includes practical exercises using draft agreements to exemplify the points discussed and help embed learning.
Certification
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Agenda
Welcome and introduction
- Setting the scene - licences in the morning, R&D collaborations in the afternoon
- Each session will be based on a real contract, covering what the parties wanted out of the arrangement, why key clauses were in there and the problems they encountered, legal, technical and relationship-wise, when implementing the contract
- Lessons learned by the parties and their advisors from each scenario
Module 1: Patent/know-how licenses
Key defined terms and how to avoid traps or ambiguity
- Regarding:
- Territory
- Field
- Exclusivity
Key financial terms including 'royalties', 'offsets' and 'milestones'
- The key aspects of provisions covering milestones and royalties
- Scope of licence and non-competition provisions
- Liability and dispute resolution
Common pitfalls
- Defining the licensed IP
- Licences of improvements
- IP warranties
- Dispute resolution
Module 2: R&D collaborations
Key clauses in the contract
- Each party's aims
- Allocation of responsibility
- Background IP applied
- Plans for Foreground IP
Problems encountered
- Role of the grantor
- Project coordination
- Letting problems fester
- Diverging agendas
- The solution
Common pitfalls
- Confidentiality vs publication
- Patenting vs sharing
- Herding diverse stakeholders
- Change of control or key personnel
- National idiosyncrasies, Germany and China examples
