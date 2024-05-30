Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations: 1-Day Online Seminar (July 18, 2024)

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Attend this comprehensive one-day seminar to:

  • Ensure you have the practical mastery to give you the edge in crucial IP agreements
  • Analyse and discuss the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations
  • Assess the areas where things can and do go wrong using draft agreements
  • Take away practical advice that will aid you in your day-to-day role
  • Compare experiences with delegates from across Europe

The programme includes practical exercises using draft agreements to exemplify the points discussed and help embed learning.

Certification

  • CPD: 6 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

Agenda

Welcome and introduction

  • Setting the scene - licences in the morning, R&D collaborations in the afternoon
  • Each session will be based on a real contract, covering what the parties wanted out of the arrangement, why key clauses were in there and the problems they encountered, legal, technical and relationship-wise, when implementing the contract
  • Lessons learned by the parties and their advisors from each scenario

Module 1: Patent/know-how licenses

Key defined terms and how to avoid traps or ambiguity

  • Regarding:
  • Territory
  • Field
  • Exclusivity

Key financial terms including 'royalties', 'offsets' and 'milestones'

  • The key aspects of provisions covering milestones and royalties
  • Scope of licence and non-competition provisions
  • Liability and dispute resolution

Common pitfalls

  • Defining the licensed IP
  • Licences of improvements
  • IP warranties
  • Dispute resolution

Module 2: R&D collaborations

Key clauses in the contract

  • Each party's aims
  • Allocation of responsibility
  • Background IP applied
  • Plans for Foreground IP

Problems encountered

  • Role of the grantor
  • Project coordination
  • Letting problems fester
  • Diverging agendas
  • The solution

Common pitfalls

  • Confidentiality vs publication
  • Patenting vs sharing
  • Herding diverse stakeholders
  • Change of control or key personnel
  • National idiosyncrasies, Germany and China examples

