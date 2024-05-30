World Upholstered Furniture Industry Report 2024 - Top 30 Manufacturers Under the Microscope

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Upholstered Furniture Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Upholstered Furniture Industry report offers a comprehensive picture of the global upholstered furniture industry through key statistics, such as production, consumption, and international trade of upholstered furniture for the time series 2014-2023, along with market forecasts for 2024 and 2025. The report also provides detailed profiles of the leading manufacturers worldwide, and a focus on the Top 20 countries in the upholstered furniture sector.

Market Highlights

The global upholstered furniture market is sizable and accounts for around 16% of the total furniture market. After the extraordinary growth in the aftermath of the pandemic, it contracted in 2023, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The forecast for the upholstered furniture industry indicates that after a challenging 2024 for the global market, consumption is expected to slightly increase in 2025. The Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions are projected to be the most promising markets.

Key Markets and Countries in the Global Upholstered Furniture Sector

The report focuses on the Top 20 world upholstered furniture countries providing:

Upholstered furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, and imports for the years 2014-2023 and forecasts of yearly changes in upholstered furniture consumption in 2024 and 2025.

Production of upholstered furniture in quantity: 2018-2023 for China, United States, Poland, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, Turkiye, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Canada, Romania, Australia, France, Lithuania, Sweden, Japan, Vietnam, India and South Korea.

Breakdown of production value by covering material (leather, fabric, and other) for China, United States, Vietnam, Poland, Italy, India, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Canada, Spain, France, and Lithuania.

Competitive landscape: Major upholstered furniture manufacturers in the country, with short profiles (for a total of around 750 considered firms) with Company name, Headquarters/Main Location, Telephone, Web, Email address, Activity, Product Portfolio, Total Turnover range, Employees range, Exports share on total turnover, Manufacturing plants, Upholstered furniture production of total revenues.

Upholstered furniture exports by country of destination and imports by country of origin.

Socio-economic indicators, including population forecasts and resident population in main cities and projected growth.

Moreover, for the70 most important countries for upholstery production, consumption, and trade, including the Top 20, the study provides summary tables: historical series on production, consumption, and trade of upholstered furniture, the openness of the sector to foreign trade, consumption growth (forecasts), the origin of imports, the destination of exports and country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context.

Leading Manufacturers in the World Upholstered Furniture Industry

A special section provides detailed company profiles for the 30 leading upholstered furniture manufacturers worldwide: headquarters, activity and product portfolio, turnover (last available year), controlled companies and subsidiaries, brands, financial performance (last 3 years for total revenues and employees), recent M&A operations, export sales, production facilities.

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Consumption, Production and International Trade of Upholstered Furniture 2014 - 2023

Part II: Upholstered Furniture Indicators



Overview of the world upholstered furniture sector

The 70 Countries, alphabetical order, and rankings

Opening Of Upholstered Furniture Markets. Growth of exports and imports

Forecasts. Upholstered furniture consumption 2024-2025

Part III: Top 20 Countries for Upholstered Furniture Industry

A detailed analysis of the top 20 upholstered furniture consuming countries in the world including:

Upholstered furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2014-2023, and forecasts of yearly changes in upholstered furniture consumption in 2024 and 2025

Production of upholstered furniture in quantity (when available)

Breakdown of production value by covering material (leather, fabric, and other), when available

Competitive landscape: Major upholstered furniture manufacturers in the country, with short profiles

Upholstered furniture exports by country of destination and imports by country of origin

Socio-economic indicators

Part IV: Competition - Top Upholstered Furniture Manufacturers in the World

Detailed profiles of the Top 30 world's Manufacturers of upholstered furniture

Part V: Country Tables

