Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Report: Evolving Trends and Innovations for 2024 and Beyond

The global marketplace for medical engineered materials is poised for significant growth, as new advances in healthcare drive demand for innovation in medical devices, disposables, wearables, and wound care products. Medical disposables are taking the lead and are anticipated to reach a value of US$9.4 billion by the year 2024. Furthermore, this segment is expected to maintain the fastest growth trajectory during the forecasted period from 2024 to 2030.

While North America leads the global demand for Medical Engineered Materials, with a share of over 35% estimated for 2024, Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest growth market with growth rate compounded at over 11% during the analysis period. Factors for this include growing healthcare costs, increase in geriatric population, advancements in minimally invasive surgical procedures and unprecedented growth in lifestyle-related diseases.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Medical Engineered Materials market for the period 2021-2030 in terms of value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2024 through 2030.

Key Research Findings

The Medical Engineered Materials market is analyzed in this report with respect to material types, applications, end-use facilities, major geographic regions and key countries

The market share analysis covered for Medical Engineered Materials based on the segmentation mentioned above; current market size estimation, revenue projections for the analysis period provided through 2030

The study discusses key trends, R&D, technology updates and emerging applications of Medical Engineered Materials that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 208 data tables covering market numbers by segments and regions with graphical representation for each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered: 27

The industry guide includes the contact details for 339 companies

Report Segmentation

Market Types of Medical Engineered Materials:

Medical Adhesives

Medical Elastomers

Medical Films

Medical Foams

Medical Plastics

Major Applications of Medical Engineered Materials:

Medical Devices

Medical Disposables

Medical Wearables

Medical Wound Care Products

Medical Engineered Materials by end-use facilities comprises:

Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Hospitals

R&D Institutions

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

What is Medical Engineering?

Types of Medical Engineered Materials Medical Adhesives Medical Elastomers Medical Films Medical Foams Medical Plastics: A Revolution in the Healthcare Industry



2. MEDICAL ENGINEERED MATERIALS - AN APPLICATION SNAPSHOT

Medical Devices

Medical Disposables Hypodermic Needles & Disposable Syringes Disposable Infusion Sets & Blood Transfusion Sets Disposable Intravenous (IV) Cannula Disposable Lancets Disposable Suction Catheters Disposable Bandages & Cotton Surgical Medical Gloves Disposable Shoe Covers Disposable Laboratory Coats Disposable Face Masks

Medical Wearables Wearable Fitness Trackers/Smartwatches Wearable ECG Monitors Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Continuous Glucose Meters (CGM) Wearable Biosensors Benefits of Wearable Technology in Healthcare Limitations of Employing Medical Wearables

Medical Wound Care Products Materials for Managing Wounds Hydrocolloid Wound Dressings Foams/Semi-Permeable Films Hydrogel Wound Dressings Composite Wound Dressings Nanofiber-Based Wound Dressings 3-Dimensional (3D) Printed Wound Dressings Alginate Wound Dressings Hydrofiber Wound Dressings Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polycaprolactone (PCL)



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

A Sustainable Solution for Preventing Surrounding Tissues by Programmed Hydrogel in Wound Care

PVC Losing the Race to Alternatives in the Medical Sector

Polyethylene Use in Bone Disorder Applications on the Rise

Innovative Matrix Composites based on Polyethylene and Polypropylene Developed for Biomedical Applications

Wide Array of Solutions and Application Areas Offered by Soft-Skin Adhesives Facilitating Market Growth

Resorbable Elastomers Show Promise for Implantable Medical Devices

Novel Thermosensitive Bioadhesives Improve Surgical Sealing Processes Considerably

Tissue Adhesion Enhanced with the Use of Fermentation-Derived Albumin-Based Hydrogels

Role of Medical Adhesives in Laparoscopic Surgery Growing

Solvent-Targeted Recovery and Precipitation (STRAP) Process, a Sustainable Alternative for Polypropylene (PP) Recovery

Merging of plastics with the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies

Development of Customizable Medical Adhesives for Internal Organs

Innovations in Anatomical Replication and Prosthetic Manufacturing through 3D Printing

Innovative Smart Skin with Force, Humidity, and Temperature (F-H-T) Senses

Direct-ink-write (DIW) 3D Printable Tissue Adhesive Revolutionizes Biomedical Applications

Development of Customizable Medical Adhesives for Internal Organs

Medical Injection Molding: Evolving Trends and Innovations for 2024 and Beyond

Transforming Type 1 Diabetes Care: Pioneering Polymer Thread Implant Offers New Treatment Horizon

Breakthrough in Blood Pressure Monitoring: BPClip's Smartphone Integration Sets New Standard

4. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

ARKEMA

B. Braun Melsungen

BASF

Carpenter

Celanese

Covestro

DuPont de Nemours

Eastman Chemical

Ensinger

Envalior

Evonik Industries

Henkel

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Momentive Performance Materials

Nitto Denko

Royal DSM

RTP Company

Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Smith & Nephew

Solventum

Syensqo

Teknor Apex

Trelleborg

Trinseo

WL Gore & Associates

5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Overview by Type

Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Overview by Application

Global Medical Engineered Materials Market Overview by End-Use Facility

