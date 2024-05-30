World Leasing Yearbook 2024: The Essential Guide to Current Opportunities in International Leasing and Asset Finance

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Leasing Yearbook 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Leasing Yearbook is the only guide which covers all the world's leasing and asset financing markets in one single volume. It is unique in its field and an indispensable resource for asset finance and leasing professionals.

The new edition features 46 individual country reviews written by the top industry players in the markets and covers all leasing sectors, including core data for each country with analysis and projections. Covering 316 pages it is the essential guide to current opportunities in international leasing and asset finance and provides valuable reference data for all players in the field.

The new 2024 edition includes the new Global Leasing Report which includes unique data on leasing market volume and growth by region, including a ranking and analysis of the top 50 leasing markets by size. Featuring data from 1999 to date, the complete Global Leasing Report is exclusive to, and only available in, the World Leasing Yearbook.

The comprehensive World Leasing Database, which gives direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts in 100 countries from all sectors of the industry, is easily searchable and downloadable. The Database is totally unique to the World Leasing Yearbook and is an invaluable networking tool for all market professionals.

The 2024 edition provides the following unrivalled and valuable reference data:

Global Leasing Report - that features unique data on international leasing volume and growth by region. A ranking of the top 50 leasing markets, global leasing data from 1999 to date, market penetration levels, GDP penetration ratios and market volumes and shares for all 50 countries.

Over 240 tables and graphs containing essential statistical data in one volume.

A 60-page Leasing Software Solutions Report.

A Special Report on how the accelerated the pace of digitalisation is impacting the asset finance & auto leasing markets.

New features on automation and artificial intelligence, digital solutions, and ESG strategy.

Comprehensive analysis of the European leasing market is provided by Leaseurope, with core data including 10 tables and charts providing leasing volumes, penetration and growth rates by client and asset type.

A study of leasing in Latin America is provided by the Alta Group from its AltaLAR 100 Report, providing in-depth information on leasing portfolio size and growth by country in the region and including a run down on the 100 largest leasing companies in Latin America.

Product reviews of 30 individual leasing and asset finance software providers.

The unique World Leasing Database - giving you direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts in over 100 countries in the asset finance and leasing industry. Including: general leasing companies, specialist leasing companies, captives, investment bankers, consultants, brokers, lawyers, and accountants.

46 individual country reviews cover all leasing sectors with core data and statistics for each country. Reviews of last year's activity, analysis of the current situation, and projections of future trends and developments.

Key Benefits

Expand your knowledge and understanding of key strategic issues.

Update your knowledge base.

Find out which markets have the greatest market potential.

Network with key global players.

Gain international insight.

Understand the dynamics of your market through trend reports.

Create business opportunities with 4,000 global contacts.

Grow your professional network by harnessing our unique database of names giving you instant access to 4,000 asset finance and leasing global contacts.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

State of the global leasing industry - continued innovation and strength

Equipment finance at the heart of the (R)EVOLUTION

Vendor programs: helping the equipment finance industry face the challenge of higher inflation and rising interest rates

A look at the European leasing market in 2022 and beyond - resilience in times of uncertainty

Green asset financing: shaping a carbon-conscious world

Generative AI in financial services: Use-cases, implications, and challenges

An innovative solution to fight against fraud

Leasing in Latin America: Living an interesting transition

Africalease: The development of the African Leasing Federation

International leasing associations

Software solutions report

New digital solutions drive an innovative and tech-rich culture

How can you speed up the implementation of a multi-country solution for leasing companies?

Guardian of the digital realm: The power of AI in cybersecurity

Automation and AI: the path to efficiency and insights in leasing and asset finance

Aligning profit and planet: ESG strategy in asset finance

IntelliView: the self-service reporting solution for the vehicle-financing industry

How to become an agile fintech even if your current systems are 15+ years old

Leasing software reviews

Leasing software in Europe

Leasing software in the US

Leasing software in Asia-Pacific

Country reviews

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bolivia

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Iran

Italy

Japan

Kenya

Korea

Latvia

Lithuania

Malaysia

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Serbia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

Uzbekistan

