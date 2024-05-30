Global Organic Soy Protein Isolates Report 2024: A $358.2 Million Market by 2034, Driven by Consumer Preference for Clean-label Products and Sustainable Sourcing Practices

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market: Focus on Application, Form, Extraction Process, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market is valued at $205.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% to reach $358.2 million by 2034

The global organic soy protein isolates market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors and market drivers. A primary catalyst for this growth is the increasing demand for healthy and sustainable protein alternatives.





Organic soy protein isolates play a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for plant-based protein sources by consumers seeking healthier and environment-friendly options. This demand is driven by various industries, including food and beverage manufacturers, dietary supplement producers, and health-conscious consumers, who recognize the nutritional benefits and sustainability credentials of organic soy protein isolates.



The increasing adoption of plant-based diets and the growing awareness of the health and environmental benefits of organic ingredients serve as significant drivers for the global organic soy protein isolates market. Industries across the spectrum are embracing plant-based protein solutions and leveraging organic soy protein isolates to develop a wide range of products, including plant-based meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, and nutritional supplements.



This trend is fueled by the growing consumer preference for clean-label products and sustainable sourcing practices, prompting businesses and consumers alike to prioritize organic and non-GMO ingredients. As the demand for plant-based protein continues to surge, organic soy protein isolate providers are focusing on enhancing product quality, purity, and traceability to meet stringent industry standards and consumer expectations.



Additionally, the digitalization of the food industry and the increasing adoption of IoT technologies are further driving the expansion of the organic soy protein isolates market, enabling real-time monitoring, traceability, and quality control throughout the supply chain. With stakeholders seeking innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary preferences and sustainability goals, organic soy protein isolates are increasingly becoming essential ingredients in the global food and beverage market, providing nutritious, clean-label, and environment-friendly protein alternatives.

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

The Scoular Company

ADM

Foodchem International Corporation

Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Burcon

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $205.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $358.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Rising Demand for Plant-Based Protein Products

1.1.2 Growth in Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events - COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Comparative Analysis of Different Types of Organic Soy Protein Isolates

1.8 Case Studies of Organic Soy Protein Isolates

1.9 Regulatory and Market Environment Influencing the Development of Organic Soy Protein Isolates

1.10 Market Dynamics Overview

1.10.1 Market Drivers

1.10.2 Market Restraints

1.10.3 Market Opportunities



2. Global Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market by Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Food and Beverages

2.3.1.1 Meat Alternatives

2.3.1.2 Dairy Alternatives

2.3.1.3 Bakery and Confectionery

2.3.1.4 Infant Formula

2.3.1.5 Others

2.3.2 Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements

2.3.3 Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care

2.3.4 Animal Feed

2.3.5 Others



3. Global Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market by Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market (by Form)

3.3.1 Powder

3.3.2 Liquid

3.3.3 Others

3.4 Global Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market (by Extraction Process)

3.4.1 Enzyme-Assisted Extraction

3.4.2 Acid Extraction



4. Global Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market by Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 U.S.

4.3.6.1 Market by Application

4.3.6.2 Market by Product

4.3.7 Canada

4.3.7.1 Market by Application

4.3.7.2 Market by Product

4.3.8 Mexico

4.3.8.1 Market by Application

4.3.8.2 Market by Product

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World



5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share

The Scoular Company

ADM

SHANDONG SAIGAO GROUP CORPORATION

SunOpta

Foodchem International Corporation

Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Soyproteincn

CHS Inc

Cargill, Incorporated.

Wilmar International Ltd.

Batory Foods

Burcon

Blendtek Ingredients

ALAX BIORESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

ORGANICWAY FOOD INGREDIENTS INC.

