U.S. Dismounted Counter-UAS Research Analysis 2023-2024 & 2033: Growing Adoption and Integration of AI)and ML, Next-Generation Fire Control Optic, Directed Energy Weapons Emerge as Key Areas of Focus

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Dismounted Counter-UAS Market: Focus on End User and Type - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. dismounted counter-UAS market is estimated to reach $2.27 billion by 2033. The study highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Implementing the U.S. dismounted counter-unmanned aerial systems represents a significant step in creating more agile and flexible defensive systems, providing substantial operational flexibility and deployment capabilities. These systems are differentiated by their mobility and ease of use in various tactical settings, making them especially useful for ground soldiers traversing diverse terrains.

Unlike fixed or larger-scale systems, U.S. dismounted counter-UAS technologies allow for faster responses to aerial threats, improving the security of mobile soldiers and important assets. This strategy to drone defense is becoming increasingly important as unmanned aircraft systems become more common in surveillance and combat, emphasizing the importance of adaptable and efficient U.S. dismounted counter-UAS countermeasures.



Market Introduction



In the initial stages of the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS sector, defense and homeland security focused on mitigating risks from advancing drone technologies. The deployment of U.S. dismounted counter-UAS capabilities became pivotal in countering the threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which were significant for surveillance and direct attacks on critical assets and personnel. Early efforts in the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS initiatives predominantly utilised modified electronic warfare technologies to neutralize or take over enemy drone communications.

However, these initial U.S. dismounted counter-UAS systems often faced limitations in range, target differentiation, and accurately identifying enemy from friendly UAVs. Recognizing the need for enhanced U.S. dismounted counter-UAS solutions, significant R&D, led by agencies like the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), aimed to equip U.S. forces and homeland security with portable, advanced U.S. dismounted counter-UAS tools for diverse operational scenarios.

This need spurred rapid market growth, fostering innovations across the defense sector, including advanced radar, directed-energy weapons, and cyber-based technologies for UAS interception, reflecting the critical evolution and expanding capability landscape of the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS domain.



The current landscape of the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS sector showcases a significant evolution, underscored by the integration of advanced technologies and strategic partnerships between defense entities and technology firms. Modern U.S. dismounted counter-UAS systems boast enhanced detection, identification, and neutralization features, leveraging algorithms, machine learning, and sophisticated sensors for superior accuracy and effectiveness.

The infusion of AI into U.S. dismounted counter-UAS solutions has revolutionized the automatic detection and engagement of threats, improving response efficiency for U.S. operatives. Efforts to miniaturize U.S. dismounted counter-UAS technologies ensure portability and versatility in deployment across varying terrains. With the DoD's Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Strategy emphasizing the critical role of U.S. dismounted counter-UAS technologies, the focus remains on promoting innovation, enhancing collaboration, and ensuring swift deployment to safeguard national interests and protect U.S. personnel.



Industrial Impact



The U.S. dismounted counter-UAS market represents a significant milestone in modern military strategy, fundamentally altering the industrial and operational paradigms within the U.S. defense forces and homeland security apparatus. Specifically designed to neutralize the threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS integrates advanced detection, identification, and neutralization technologies that boast portability and rapid deployability by ground forces across diverse operational scenarios. The industrial impact of the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS has been profound, catalyzing innovations in radar, electronic warfare, and kinetic interception technologies.

Consequently, manufacturers and defense contractors are motivated to develop more sophisticated, reliable, and scalable counter-UAS solutions to meet the evolving demands of the U.S. armed forces and homeland security. This leads to a dynamic and rapidly expanding sector dedicated to UAS threat mitigation. The technological progression driven by the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS elevates the operational efficacy of U.S. military and homeland security entities and carves out a crucial domain of technological and industrial advancement and global defense cooperation.

Defense to Dominate the U.S. Dismounted Counter-UAS Market (by End User)



The defense segment leads the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS market, with a 78% share in 2022, due to its special operating requirements for mobility and adaptability and the necessity to mitigate the changing threats posed by unmanned aerial systems in a range of locations. These technologies provide soldiers with the capacity to identify, track, and eliminate drones, which may be utilized for surveillance or as direct threats to the battlefield.

RF Jamming Segment to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033



The RF jamming segment dominated the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS market (by type) in 2022, with a 37% share. It provides a quick and effective way to interrupt the control and navigation signals of enemy drones, rendering them inoperable without inflicting physical damage.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Critical to national defence and security, this field is characterized by experienced major players and ambitious start-ups, each vying for supremacy in the quickly growing U.S.-dismounted counter-UAS sector. As of 2022, the established companies controlled 62% of the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS industry, demonstrating their strong market knowledge and broad product offers.

On the other hand, startups accounted for a significant 38% of the market share, owing to new techniques and technology. This dynamic reflects the vibrant and competitive nature of the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS industry, which continues to grow as UAV technologies are adopted in various defense and security domains, attracting an increasing number of competitors each year.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The type segment helps the reader understand the different types of solutions available for deployment and their potential in the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS market by application, based on the end user (defense and homeland security).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The U.S. dismounted counter-UAS market has seen major development by key players operating in the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships and contracts to strengthen their position in the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major companies offering dismounted counter-UAS designed for various applications to be used by the defense industry or homeland security agencies. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the U.S. dismounted counter-UAS market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 65 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $650.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2273.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered United States





Market Dynamics

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Growing Adoption and Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Next-Generation Fire Control Optic

Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs)

Business Drivers

Increased Military Drone Proliferation

Evolving Military Doctrine and Asymmetric Warfare

Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability

Business Challenges

Rapid Technological Advancement in the UAS Sector

Competition from Alternative Technologies

Cybersecurity Threats from Adversaries

Business Opportunities

AI and ML Integration

Ongoing/Upcoming Programs

Pentagon's Counter-UAS Program

U.S. Army's Launched Effects Program

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Mobile Force Protection Program

Lockheed Martin Corporation's Terrestrial Layer System-Brigade Combat Team (TLS-BCT)

Supply Chain Overview

Supply Chain Analysis

Emerging Start-ups and Investment Landscape Summary

U.S. Department of Defense's Major Strategic Partnership

U.S. DoD Budget Analysis

Procurement Analysis for Counter-UAS

Market Dynamics Overview

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

4.1.1.1 Overview

4.1.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

4.1.1.3 Top Competitors

4.1.1.4 Target Customers

4.1.1.5 Key Personnel

4.1.1.6 Analyst View

4.1.1.7 Market Share, 2022





Black River Systems Company

BlueHalo

Leonardo DRS

CACI International Inc.

Fortem Technologies

Flex Force Enterprises

WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc

Dedrone Holdings Inc.

Northrop Grumman

DroneShield Ltd





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3w5dky

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment