Global Premium Potting Soil Market Size To Exceed USD 2212.65 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.4%

New York, United States , May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Premium Potting Soil Market Size is to Grow from USD 1583.55 Million in 2023 to USD 2212.65 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the projected period.





Potting soil, also known as potting mix, is made up of a variety of components that help potted plants thrive. The purpose of these mixtures is to keep the soil from becoming too compacted, which can suffocate roots and impede the movement of water and nutrients. Premium potting soil is fluffier, lighter in weight, and can retain moisture. Premium potting soils are classified into three categories such as all-purpose, lawn and garden, and professional. All-purpose potting soil is made up of two parts like soil, compost, and either perlite, sand, or vermiculite. During the forecast period, gardening experienced a noticeable resurgence, transcending its traditional boundaries and becoming a global phenomenon. As more people recognize gardening as a rewarding and long-term hobby, the demand for high-quality planting mediums, such as premium potting soils, has skyrocketed. The trend toward healthier lifestyles and the desire for fresh, home-grown produce has resulted in an increase in home gardening activities. Furthermore, people are increasingly turning to gardening not only for recreational purposes, but also to grow their own organic fruits, vegetables, and herbs. This trend is increasing demand for high-quality potting soils that promote plant growth. However, producers must remain committed to and innovative in order to strike a balance between environmental concerns and product quality and affordability.

Global Premium Potting Soil Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soil without Fertilizer, Soil with Fertilizer), By Product (All-purpose Potting Soil, Lawn & Garden Soil, Professional Potting Soil), By Application (Indoor Gardening, Greenhouse, Lawn & Landscaping), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The soil without fertilizer segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global premium potting soil market during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global premium potting soil market is categorized into soil without fertilizer and soil with fertilizer. Among these, the soil without fertilizer segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global premium potting soil market during the forecast period, owing to its extensive use in low-nutrient seeding and plant growth. The growing demand for chemical-free soil, combined with the growing environmental impact of fertilizers on soil and plant health, is propelling product adoption.

The all-purpose potting soil segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the premium potting soil market during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global premium potting soil market is categorized into all-purpose potting soil, lawn & garden soil, and professional potting soil. Among these, the all-purpose potting soil segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global premium potting soil market during the forecast period. Its adaptable composition accommodates a wide range of plants, making it an appealing choice for both new and experienced gardeners. The meticulously balanced combination of organic matter, essential nutrients, and moisture-retaining components promotes healthy plant growth and development. Furthermore, all-purpose potting soil provides a hassle-free solution by eliminating the need for customers to purchase multiple specialized soils for different plants.

The indoor gardening segment is predicted to hold a significant share of the premium potting soil market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global premium potting soil market is categorized into indoor gardening, greenhouse, and lawn & landscaping. Among these, the indoor gardening segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the global premium potting soil market during the forecast period. Increased disposable income and rapid expansion of the construction industry have fueled the growth of indoor gardens in both developed and developing countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, and India.

North America is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global premium potting soil market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global premium potting soil market over the predicted timeframe. The growing area of indoor planting, combined with the adoption of modern agriculture technology, is expected to increase the use of potting soil in the region. The presence of key market players such as Sun Gro Horticulture, Scotts Miracle-Gro, and others, combined with easy product availability in North America, is expected to drive market growth.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The regional demand for high-quality potting soil is expected to increase as growers' attitudes toward organic farming change and well-organized farming practices become more common. The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global premium potting soil market are The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Creekside Nursery LLC, Sun Gro Horticulture Distribution Inc, ASB Greenworld, Inc., FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company, Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Espoma Organic Home, Michigan Peat Company (Baccto), Vermicrop Organics, Baccto, Rexius, and among others.

Recent Development

In October 2022, The US and Mexican businesses of Pelemix have been acquired by Sun Gro, a developer of horticultural solutions. Through this acquisition, the business increased the scope of its expanding media products and worked with Pelemix on producing high-quality coir.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global premium potting soil market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Premium Potting Soil Market, By Type

Soil without Fertilizer

Soil with Fertilizer

Global Premium Potting Soil Market, By Product

All-purpose Potting Soil

Lawn & Garden Soil

Professional Potting Soil

Global Premium Potting Soil Market, By Application

Indoor Gardening

Greenhouse

Lawn & Landscaping

Global Premium Potting Soil Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



